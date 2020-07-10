Ninajirachi shares new version of recent single ‘Alight’

Central Coast-based producer Ninajirachi has released a reworked ‘VIP Mix’ version of her latest single, ‘Alight’. Listen to it below:

Advertisement

While the original track is more pop-friendly, Ninajirachi – real name Nina Wilson – said she wanted to make and release a more club-ready version of the song.

“I love ‘Alight’, but I wanted to make a version that will fit better in my DJ sets,” she said in a press statement.

“I had this song idea and the ‘Alight’ vocals fit perfectly over it so it came together really quickly.”

In a post on social media, she revealed that this version of ‘Alight’ was finished not long after she had completed the original.

The original version of ‘Alight’ is taken from Ninajirachi’s second EP ‘Blumiere’ which was released last month. The EP’s release was preceded by lead single ‘Cut The Rope’ as well as the title track.

Advertisement

“I used to be hung up on not being a good singer,” she said upon release of lead single ‘Cut the Rope’, discussing using her vocals more in this EP.

“I figured out from working more and more with vocalists that it’s just like any other lead in an arrangement though, and any vocal can sound cool if it’s well-produced.”