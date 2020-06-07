Ninajirachi shares video for new track ‘Alight’

Australian producer Ninajirachi has shared a video for her track ‘Alight’, coinciding with the release of debut EP ‘Blumiere’ on Friday (June 5).

Ninajirachi – real name Nina Wilson – created the DIY video from home, filming on her phone in front of a green screen.

Wilson launched ‘Blumiere’ on Friday night with a virtual release party through Club Immaterial. All donations from the release party, along with purchases of the EP on the day of its release, were donated to Aboriginal Legal Services.

“I love these songs so much and this release feels like a timestamp for a really weird and special and painful and beautiful part of my life,” the producer wrote in an Instagram post on release day.

Released on Nina Las Vegas’ NLV label, ‘Blumiere’ follows Wilson’s debut EP ‘Lapland’ (under the Ninajirachi moniker), which was also released through NLV last year. Wilson previewed the EP by sharing its title track last month.

The EP sees Ninajirachi explore some fairly new musical territory; it contains the first songs in which the producer has implemented her own vocals into the mix. “I used to be hung up on not being a good singer,” she explained upon the release of lead single ‘Cut the Rope’.

“I figured out from working more and more with vocalists that it’s just like any other lead in an arrangement though, and any vocal can sound cool if it’s well-produced.”