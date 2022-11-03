Ninajirachi teams up with Kota Banks again on new single ‘Crush Me’

Ninajirachi has shared the latest taste of her forthcoming mixtape, a Kota Banks-assisted single titled ‘Crush Me’.

The track sees Ninajirachi (real name Nina Wilson) return with glitch-pop production and sporadic synths, with Banks’ distorted vocals offering the chorus’ catchy “trust me” hook. “Two second eye contact I’m blushing”, Banks sings on the track’s final verse, “‘Do you trust me?’ Boy no of course I don’t”. Listen below:

‘Crush Me’ marks the latest in a string of collaborations between Ninajirachi and Banks, following the pair’s dual 2020 EP, ‘True North’. Speaking of ‘Crush Me’ in a tweet announcing its release, Ninajirachi said the track is “truly one of my best” before thanking her longtime collaborator. “There is nothing like making things with ur best friend,” she wrote of Banks, “i hope we do it forever.”

crush me w @kotabanksmusic is out now ✧ the final single from second nature &truly one of my best there is nothing like making things with ur best friend, i hope we do it forever 💞🌪📡💿 love u endlessly listen & enjoy & pre order second nature >:)https://t.co/CNwjpkeXSQ pic.twitter.com/DN48OebS5x — ninajirachi｡*ﾟ✲second nature 11•11•22 (@ninajirachi) November 2, 2022

The single is the last to be lifted from ‘Second Nature’, Ninajirachi’s debut mixtape, which is set for release on November 11. The 12-song project has been previewed by multiple singles this year, including ‘Start Small’ in May and the Montaigne-assisted ‘One Long Firework In The Sky’ last month.

In an interview with NME last year, Ninajirachi discussed her and Banks’ plans to continue collaborating long into the future.

“We have a lot more songs together that we hope will see the light of day in some capacity,” Ninajirachi said. “We’ll be very involved in each other’s projects. Even last year, we were sending each other demos for those solo EPs. I don’t think I could ever send something to my team before sending it to Kota first.”

‘Second Nature’ — which featured on NME‘s release picks for November — will arrive ahead of Ninajirachi’s set at Spilt Milk music festival, where she joins a line-up that also includes the likes of Flume and Toro y Moi.

Earlier this year, she performed alongside Hermitude, Thelma Plum, Skegss and more at Gold Coast’s Springtime festival, and will next year take to the stage at Field Day.