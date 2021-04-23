Ninajirachi to headline SOPHIE tribute concert in Sydney next weekend

Ninajirachi will headline a special tribute concert to late producer SOPHIE taking place in Sydney next weekend.

Titled ‘Whole New World: A Celebration of SOPHIE’, the concert will take place at Sydney’s The Imperial Basement on Sunday, May 2. Alongside Ninajirachi, other acts set to play include Flower Boy 卓颖贤, Crescendoll and Index.

Tickets are on sale now, with all proceeds from the event being donated to Transcend AUS and Black Rainbow. The former organisation is a parent-led peer support network and information hub for transgender children and their families in Australia, and the latter a support fund for the Indigenous LGBTIQ+ community.

honoured to be celebrating the life and work of SOPHIE next weekend with lots of friends 🤍🤍🤍

all proceeds from the night are going to @blkrnbow and @transcend2012 💙💙💙 hope to see many of u there for a big party and cry-dance 💕💕💕 pic.twitter.com/ZZjad9gLwI — ninajirachi｡*ﾟ✲true north out now (@ninajirachi) April 23, 2021

SOPHIE tragically passed away in January, after falling from a height in Athens, where she lived.

Tributes from around the music world poured in, including from Rihanna, Vince Staples, Flume and close collaborator Charli XCX.

“I wish I had told her more how special she was, not just her music, but her as a person,” Charli wrote in a tribute on social media. “I love you and I will never forget you Sophie.”

The announcement of ‘Whole New World’ comes a month after a mural of SOPHIE went up in Sydney ahead of the city’s Mardi Gras celebrations.

As for Ninajirachi, she and Kota Banks just dropped the deluxe version of their collaborative EP ‘True North’, and they’ll be taking it on tour later this year.

Speaking of their collaboration to NME recently, Banks said that the two “will forever be intertwined, no matter what.

“Just as two besties and two creative souls.”