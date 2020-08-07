Ninajirachi to play Fiction Club in Canberra tonight

Ninajirachi has announced she’ll be playing a show at Canberra’s Fiction Club tonight (August 7).

She took to socials yesterday (August 6) to reveal the performance, expressing her excitement at finally being able to play live again.

“Held off on posting about this coz I was terrified of jinxing another lockdown/this getting cancelled but IM PLAYING AN ACTUAL SHOW TOMORROW NIGHT IN CANBERRA,” she wrote.

The producer will be playing two sets at the venue, with session one running from 10pm-12am and a second early morning session at 1am-3am. Three supports will also play the shows – local DJ’s Toucan, Rex Da Ruler and Kaliopi.

With the venue facing specific restrictions due to COVID-19, tickets are essential and ticketholders must arrive in the time frame allocated to them. Groups will all have to arrive together, and people can’t be added or removed from their tables once seated.

Canberra also have regulations in place requiring patrons to be seated in venues, which means no dancing and no standing around with drinks.

The show will be Ninajirachi’s first post lockdown performance and a chance for the producer to play her new material live.

She released a handful of singles in the lead up to dropping her debut EP ‘Blumiere’ in June, including ‘Cut The Rope’ – featuring her own vocals – and ‘Alight’, which she also dropped a clip for during lockdown.