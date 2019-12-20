Nine Inch Nails have revealed they are planning to tour and record new music in 2020.

Since the band’s most recent album ‘Bad Witch’ in 2018, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have been busy focusing on soundtrack work.

But, in a new interview, it’s been revealed the band intend to tour and work on new Nine Inch Nails music.

There is no further detail on their plans as yet. The interview in Revolver with Reznor and Ross about their soundtrack work simply states: “Nine Inch Nails is not forgotten. In 2020, Reznor and Ross plan to take the group back out on tour, as well as record new NIN music.”

Nine Inch Nails last toured in 2018, around the release of the experimental ‘Bad Witch’ which, at half-an-hour, was the shortest NIN album.

Reznor and Ross have been prolific in composing soundtrack music recently. They have released three volumes of music around their soundtrack to Watchmen, with the third volume’s sleevenotes detailing a fictional alternate history of the band in which Reznor went missing in 1995.

The pair have also composed soundtracks for Trey Edward Shults’ new film Waves, to be released in January, plus the thriller The Woman In The Window, out next May, starring Amy Adams and Gary Oldman.

Netflix smash Bird Box also featured a Reznor and Ross score.