Ninja Tune CEO steps back from role amidst internal investigation

Ninja Tune CEO Adrian Kemp has stepped away from his role pending an internal investigation into allegations against him.

The London-based independent record label, founded by Matt Black and Jonathan More, is currently home to acts such as Young Fathers, Black Country, New Road, Kae Tempest and Bonobo.

In a statement sent to staff (via Resident Advisor), Ninja Tune confirmed that Kemp would be taking a “step back” while an “independent third-party HR” company investigated the claims.

Advertisement

He’ll temporarily depart the CEO role to not “prejudice this investigation in any way”, a letter from his solicitors read (via Mixmag).

The details of the allegations are not known currently, but the document stated that Kemp “vehemently denies” the claims.

Samantha Sissons, Ninja Tune’s Head Of Marketing, will step up to his role alongside the label’s Head Of Marketing Operations, Tess Kendall.

“The outcome of the investigation will be made available upon completion subject to any legal barriers,” according to the statement to staff. “Adrian will continue to work in support of Sam and Tess but with a lower profile.”

Kemp has worked at Ninja Tune for over 20 years and became CEO in 2017, per Companies House.

Founded in 1990, Ninja Tune is one of dance music’s most successful independent labels. It also has a focus on electronic, hip-hop and experimental music. The company has a satellite office in Los Angeles, California in addition to its London HQ.

Advertisement

In other news, Metronony recently signed to Ninja Tune and shared an experimental new single titled ‘Nice Town’.