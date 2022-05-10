Nipsey Hussle’s widow praises Kendrick Lamar’s new video as “powerful art”

Lauren London – partner of the late rapper Nipsey Hussle – has shown her support for Kendrick Lamar‘s new video for ‘The Heart Part 5’, which includes a tribute to Hussle.

Using deepfake technology, Lamar changes his face several times throughout the video, reflecting the people he is referencing or portraying when the transformations take place. Amongst those that Lamar turns into are Kanye West, Will Smith and OJ Simpson. Hussle is the last person that Lamar portrays in the video, with the final verse written from Hussle’s perspective.

Upon its release, Billboard reports, London shared the video to her Instagram Story with a two-word caption: “Powerful art”.

London is among many who have praised Lamar’s comeback single, including Denzel Curry (who said Lamar was “built different” upon watching the video) and NLE Choppa (who deemed it a “masterpiece”). Lamar, meanwhile, is the latest in string of notable artists who have paid tribute to Hussle following his murder in 2019 at the age of 33.

Drake, Killer Mike, West, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, The Game, Stevie Wonder and Barack Obama are just some of the names that paid respect to the late rapper in the weeks following his passing. A special performance headed by John Legend and DJ Khaled was also staged at the Grammys the following year.

Lamar’s fifth album, ‘Mr. Morale And The Big Steppers’, is set for release this coming Friday (May 13).