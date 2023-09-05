Nirvana announce special 30th anniversary reissue of ‘In Utero’

A special 30th anniversary reissue of Nirvana‘s ‘In Utero’ has been announced.

The band’s final studio album was released on September 23, 1993 and featured hit singles ‘All Apologies’, which famously featured in their MTV Unplugged performance that same year, and ‘Heart Shaped Box’.

On October 27, the landmark album will be reissued in several formats including a limited-edition eight LP super deluxe box set, five CD super deluxe box set, one LP + 10 inch edition, two CD deluxe edition, and a digital super deluxe edition. You can pre-order/pre-save the reissue here.

The three super deluxe editions comprise a total of 72 tracks with 53 previously unreleased tracks.

It also includes two full concerts, including ‘Live In Los Angeles’ (1993) and the band’s final Seattle performance, ‘Live In Seattle’ (1994), in addition to six bonus live tracks from Rome, Springfield, and New York.

Seattle producer and engineer Jack Endino – who helmed the band’s 1988 debut ‘Bleach’ – has reconstructed the live tracks from stereo soundboard tapes for the reissue.

Additionally, ‘In Utero’’s original 12 songs, along with five bonus tracks and B-sides, have been newly remastered from the original analog master stereo tapes by Bob Weston at Chicago Mastering Services.

The physical super deluxe edition box sets also include a removable front-cover acrylic panel with the album’s iconic Angel, a 48-page hardcover book with unreleased photos, a 20-page newly designed fanzine, a Los Angeles tour poster lithograph by hot rod artist Coop, replicas of the 1993 record store promo Angel mobile, three gig fliers, two ticket stubs for Los Angeles and Seattle, an All-Access tour laminate, and four cloth sticky tour backstage passes.

The release follows a special reissue of their landmark LP ‘Nevermind’, which was released in 2021.

You can view the track listing for the various formats of the ‘In Utero’ reissue below.

Eight-LP Super Deluxe

LP 1

SIDE 1

1. ‘Serve The Servants’

2. ‘Scentless Apprentice’

3. ‘Heart-Shaped Box’

4. ‘Rape Me’

5. ‘Frances Farmer Will Have Her Revenge On Seattle’

6. ‘Dumb’

SIDE 2

1. ‘Very Ape’

2. ‘Milk It’

3. ‘Pennyroyal Tea’

4. ‘Radio Friendly Unit Shifter’

5. ‘tourette’s’

6. ‘All Apologies’

LP 2:

Bonus tracks and B-sides

SIDE 1

1. ‘Gallons Of Rubbing Alcohol Flow Through The Strip’

2. ‘Marigold’

3. ‘Sappy’

4. ‘Moist Vagina’

5. ‘I Hate Myself And Want To Die’

SIDE 2

1. ‘Serve The Servants (Live in Rome)’*

2. ‘Scentless Apprentice (Live in Rome)’*

3. ‘Heart-Shaped Box (Live in Rome)’*

4. ‘Very Ape (Live in Rome)’*

5. ‘Milk It (Live in Springfield)’*

6. ‘tourette’s (Live in New York)’*

LP 3-5

Live In Los Angeles, Great Western Forum – December 30, 1993

SIDE 1

1. ‘Radio Friendly Unit Shifter’*

2. ‘Drain You’*

3. ‘Breed’*

4. ‘Serve The Servants’*

SIDE 2

1. ‘Come As You Are’*

2. ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’*

3. ‘Sliver’*

4. ‘Dumb’*

SIDE 3

1. ‘In Bloom’*

2. ‘About A Girl’*

3. ‘Lithium’*

4. ‘Pennyroyal Tea’*

SIDE 4

1. ‘School’*

2. ‘Polly’*

3. ‘Frances Farmer Will Have Her Revenge On Seattle’*

4. ‘Rape Me’*

5. ‘Territorial Pissings’*

SIDE 5

1. ‘Jesus Doesn’t Want Me For A Sunbeam’*

2. ‘The Man Who Sold The World’*

3. ‘All Apologies’*

4. ‘On A Plain’*

SIDE 6

1. ‘Heart-Shaped Box’

2. ‘Blew’*

3. ‘Feedback Jam’*

LP 6-8

Live In Seattle, Seattle Center Arena – January 7, 1994

SIDE 1

1. ‘Radio Friendly Unit Shifter’*

2. ‘Drain You’*

3. ‘Breed’*

4. ‘Serve The Servants’*

SIDE 2

1. ‘Come As You Are’*

2. ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’*

3. ‘Sliver’*

4. ‘Dumb’*

SIDE 3

1. ‘In Bloom’*

2. ‘About A Girl’*

3. ‘Lithium’*

4. ‘Pennyroyal Tea’*

SIDE 4

1. ‘School’*

2. ‘Polly’*

3. ‘Frances Farmer Will Have Her Revenge On Seattle’*

4. ‘Milk It’

5. ‘Rape Me’*

SIDE 5

1. ‘Territorial Pissings’*

2. ‘Jesus Doesn’t Want Me For A Sunbeam’*

3. ‘The Man Who Sold The World’*

4. ‘All Apologies’*

SIDE 6

1. ‘On A Plain’*

2. ‘Scentless Apprentice’*

3. ‘Heart-Shaped Box’*

4. ‘Blew’*

* Previously unreleased

Five-CD Super Deluxe

CD 1

1. ‘Serve The Servants’

2. ‘Scentless Apprentice’

3. ‘Heart-Shaped Box’

4. ‘Rape Me’

5. ‘Frances Farmer Will Have Her Revenge On Seattle’

6. ‘Dumb’

7. ‘Very Ape’

8. ‘Milk It’

9. ‘Pennyroyal Tea’

10. ‘Radio Friendly Unit Shifter’

11. ‘tourette’s’

12. ‘All Apologies’

Bonus tracks and B-sides

13. ‘Gallons Of Rubbing Alcohol Flow Through The Strip’

14. ‘Marigold’

15. ‘Sappy’

16. ‘Moist Vagina’

17. ‘I Hate Myself And Want To Die’

Live In Los Angeles, Great Western Forum – December 30, 1993

CD 2

1. ‘Radio Friendly Unit Shifter’*

2. ‘Drain You’*

3. ‘Breed’*

4. ‘Serve The Servants’*

5. ‘Come As You Are’*

6. ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’*

7. ‘Sliver’*

8. ‘Dumb’*

9. ‘In Bloom’*

10. ‘About A Girl’*

11. ‘Lithium’*

12. ‘Pennyroyal Tea’*

CD 3

1. ‘School’*

2. ‘Polly’*

3. ‘Frances Farmer Will Have Her Revenge On Seattle’*

4. ‘Rape Me’*

5. ‘Territorial Pissings’*

6. ‘Jesus Doesn’t Want Me For A Sunbeam’*

7. ‘The Man Who Sold The World’*

8. ‘All Apologies’*

9. ‘On A Plain’*

10. ‘Heart-Shaped Box’

11. ‘Blew’*

12. ‘Feedback Jam’*

Live In Seattle, Seattle Center Arena – January 7, 1994

CD 4

1. ‘Radio Friendly Unit Shifter’*

2. ‘Drain You’*

3. ‘Breed’*

4. ‘Serve The Servants’*

5. ‘Come As You Are’*

6. ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’*

7. ‘Sliver’*

8. ‘Dumb’*

9. ‘In Bloom’*

10. ‘About A Girl’*

11. ‘Lithium’*

12. ‘Pennyroyal Tea’*

CD 5

1. ‘School’*

2. ‘Polly’*

3. ‘Frances Farmer Will Haver Her Revenge On Seattle’*

4. ‘Milk It’

5. ‘Rape Me’*

6. ‘Territorial Pissings’*

7. ‘Jesus Doesn’t Want Me For A Sunbeam’*

8. ‘The Man Who Sold The World’*

9. ‘All Apologies’*

10. ‘On A Plain’*

11. ‘Scentless Apprentice’*

12. ‘Heart-Shaped Box’*

13. ‘Blew’*

Bonus Live 1993/1994

14. ‘Serve The Servants (Live in Rome)’*

15. ‘Scentless Apprentice (Live in Rome)’*

16. ‘Heart-Shaped Box (Live in Rome)’*

17. ‘Very Ape (Live in Rome)’*

18. ‘Milk It (Live in Springfield)’*

19. ‘tourette’s (Live in New York)’*

* Previously unreleased

Two-CD Deluxe Edition

CD 1

1. ‘Serve The Servants’

2. ‘Scentless Apprentice’

3. ‘Heart-Shaped Box’

4. ‘Rape Me’

5. ‘Frances Farmer Will Have Her Revenge On Seattle’

6. ‘Dumb’

7. ‘Very Ape’

8. ‘Milk It’

9. ‘Pennyroyal Tea’

10. ‘Radio Friendly Unit Shifter’

11. ‘tourette’s’

12. ‘All Apologies’

CD 2

Live 1993/1994

1. ‘Serve The Servants (Live in Rome)’*

2. ‘Scentless Apprentice (Live in Rome)’*

3. ‘Heart-Shaped Box (Live in Rome)’*

4. ‘Rape Me (Live in Seattle)’*

5. ‘Frances Farmer Will Have Her Revenge On Seattle (Live in Seattle)’*

6. ‘Dumb (Live in Los Angeles)’*

7. ‘Very Ape (Live in Rome)’*

8. ‘Milk It (Live in Springfield)’*

9. ‘Pennyroyal Tea (Live in Los Angeles)’*

10. ‘Radio Friendly Unit Shifter (Live in Los Angeles)’*

11. ‘tourette’s (Live in New York)’*

12. ‘All Apologies (Live in Los Angeles)’*

13. ‘Jesus Doesn’t Want Me For A Sunbeam (Live in Seattle)’*

14. ‘The Man Who Sold The World (Live in Seattle)’*

* Previously unreleased

Limited edition one LP + 10 inch

Side A:

1. ‘Serve The Servants’

2. ‘Scentless Apprentice’

3. ‘Heart-Shaped Box’

4. ‘Rape Me’

5. ‘Frances Farmer Will Have Her Revenge On Seattle’

6. ‘Dumb’

Side B:

1. ‘Very Ape’

2. ‘Milk It’

3. ‘Pennyroyal Tea’

4. ‘Radio Friendly Unit Shifter’

5. ‘tourette’s’

6. ‘All Apologies’

Bonus 10 inch– Side A:

1. ‘Gallons Of Rubbing Alchohol Flow Through The Strip’

2. ‘Marigold’

Bonus 10 inch – Side B:

1. ‘Sappy’

2. ‘Moist Vagina’

3. ‘I Hate Myself And Want To Die’

Digital Super Deluxe

Disc 1

1. ‘Serve The Servants’

2. ‘Scentless Apprentice’

3. ‘Heart-Shaped Box’

4. ‘Rape Me’

5. ‘Frances Farmer Will Have Her Revenge On Seattle’

6. ‘Dumb’

7. ‘Very Ape’

8. ‘Milk It’

9. ‘Pennyroyal Tea’

10. ‘Radio Friendly Unit Shifter’

11. ‘tourette’s’

12. ‘All Apologies’

Bonus tracks and B-sides

13. ‘Gallons Of Rubbing Alcohol Flow Through The Strip’

14. ‘Marigold’

15. ‘Sappy’

16. ‘Moist Vagina’

17. ‘I Hate Myself And Want To Die’

Disc 2

Live in Los Angeles, Great Western Forum – December 30, 1993

1. ‘Radio Friendly Unit Shifter’*

2. ‘Drain You’*

3. ‘Breed’*

4. ‘Serve The Servants’*

5. ‘Come As You Are’*

6. ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’*

7. ‘Sliver’*

8. ‘Dumb’*

9. ‘In Bloom’*

10. ‘About A Girl’*

11. ‘Lithium’*

12. ‘Pennyroyal Tea’*

13. ‘Schoo’l*

14. ‘Polly’*

15. ‘Frances Farmer Will Have Her Revenge On Seattle’*

16. ‘Rape Me’*

17. ‘Territorial Pissings’*

18. ‘Jesus Doesn’t Want Me For A Sunbeam’*

19. ‘The Man Who Sold The World’*

20. ‘All Apologies’*

21. ‘On A Plain’*

22. ‘Heart-Shaped Box’

23. ‘Blew’*

24. Feedback Jam’*

Disc 3

Live In Seattle, Seattle Center Arena – January 7, 1994

1. ‘Radio Friendly Unit Shifter’*

2. ‘Drain You’*

3. ‘Breed’*

4. ‘Serve The Servants’*

5. ‘Come As You Are’*

6. ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’*

7. ‘Sliver’*

8. ‘Dumb’*

9. ‘In Bloom’*

10. ‘About A Girl’*

11. ‘Lithium’*

12. ‘Pennyroyal Tea’*

13. ‘School’*

14. ‘Polly’*

15. ‘Frances Farmer Will Haver Her Revenge On Seattle’*

16. ‘Milk It’

17. ‘Rape Me’*

18. ‘Territorial Pissings’*

19. ‘Jesus Doesn’t Want Me For A Sunbeam’*

20. ‘The Man Who Sold The World’*

21. ‘All Apologies’*

22. ‘On A Plain’*

23. ‘Scentless Apprentice’*

24. ‘Heart-Shaped Box’*

25. ‘Blew’*

Bonus Live 1993/1994

26. ‘Serve The Servants (Live in Rome)’*

27. ‘Scentless Apprentice (Live in Rome)’*

28. ‘Heart-Shaped Box (Live in Rome)’*

29. ‘Very Ape (Live in Rome)’*

30. ‘Milk It (Live in Springfield)’*

31. ‘tourette’s (Live in New York)’*

* Previously unreleased