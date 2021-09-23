Nirvana announce special 30th anniversary reissue of ‘Nevermind’

Nirvana have announced a special reissue of ‘Nevermind’ to mark the iconic album’s 30th anniversary.

The band’s landmark LP was released on September 24, 1991 and featured hit singles such as ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ and ‘Come As You Are’.

It is set to be remastered from the original half-inch stereo analog tapes to high-resolution 192kHz 24-bit for a series of reissues, which will be released on November 12.

These include super deluxe editions, which feature four complete live shows that document Nirvana’s historic ascension – Live in Amsterdam, Netherlands which was recorded and filmed on November 25, 1991 at the famed club Paradiso, Live in Del Mar, California recorded on December 28, 1991 at the Pat O’Brien Pavilion at the Del Mar Fairgrounds, Live in Melbourne, Australia for triple j recorded February 1, 1992 at The Palace in St. Kilda and Live in Tokyo, Japan recorded at the Nakano Sunplaza on February 19, 1992.

The reissue will be available in both vinyl on eight LPs in 180-gram black vinyl, all in premium tip-on jackets plus the new 7-inch A-side ‘Endless, Nameless’ and B-side ‘Even In His Youth’ and ‘Aneurysm’ and CD+Blu-ray on five CDs plus a Blu-ray of Live in Amsterdam’s complete concert video in newly remastered audio.

It also comes in a standard digital / CD and single disc vinyl with bonus 7-inch. You can pre-order all formats here.

It comes after bassist Krist Novoselic teased the reissue earlier in the summer.

“We’re going to have the 30-year ‘Nevermind’, but we’re still putting it together,” he told Uncut, which he hinted will feature rare material. “It’s kind of late! What’s on it? You’ll see, I don’t want to spoil the surprise!”

Meanwhile, Dave Grohl recently said that Nirvana initially thought ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’, was just “another cool song”.

The Foo Fighters frontman spoke about the classic single as part of NME‘s ‘Nevermind at 30’ track-by-track feature, which also sees the likes of The Killers, Lorde, St. Vincent and Biffy Clyro dig into their favourite cuts from the record.

“I remember writing ‘Teen Spirit’ in our rehearsal space, and I liked the riff that Kurt [Cobain] came up with because it’s percussive,” Grohl remembered. “Those muted, stabbing strums inbetween the chords really leant to the pattern of the drum riff.”

He went on to tell NME that Nirvana “were listening to a lot of Pixies” at the time, “it was ‘Bossa Nova’ [era]”. “We were just having fun, really,” he added.

Although he “didn’t know what the lyrics were”, the musician recalled how he “realised the power of the song” once Nirvana took it into the studio. “And not just lyrically or musically, but the groove of the song – it was really powerful,” he told NME.

“I think everyone was more focused on songs like ‘In Bloom’ or ‘Lithium’ or ‘Breed’; nobody really paid too much attention to ‘Teen Spirit’ while we were recording it. We just thought it was another cool song for the record.”

Meanwhile, the BBC recently celebrated 30 years of ‘Nevermind’ (1991) with a new film about Nirvana’s time in the UK. Titled When Nirvana Came To Britain, it can be streamed here via BBC iPlayer.