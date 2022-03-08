Nirvana, Peggy Gou, Alesso and more feature on ‘The Batman’ soundtrack

The soundtrack for The Batman features songs by the likes of Nirvana, Peggy Gou and Alesso.

In addition to Michael Giacchino’s score for the new Matt Reeves-directed DC Films / Warner Bros. picture, which stars Robert Pattinson as the titular superhero, a selection of tracks by a number of artists also feature throughout the movie.

As Screen Rant reports, the film features Nirvana’s ‘Something In The Way’ twice (the track also featured in the first The Batman trailer) as well as two songs by Peggy Gou: ‘Troop’ and ‘Darkroom’.

Speaking about the use of her music in The Batman, Gou wrote on Instagram yesterday (March 7): “I am proud to share that two of my tracks feature on the soundtrack for The Batman! Big thanks to the team for including me.”

Elsewhere, Alesso’s ‘Dark’, Baauer‘s ‘Hot 44’, Corvad’s ‘Tesla’ and Patrick Topping and Kevin Saunderson’s collaboration ‘Frisk’ are also used in The Batman.

Alesso wrote last week: “As a die hard BATMAN FAN I can’t believe I have a song in the new movie!”

Corvad said of his inclusion in the film: “In my childhood Batman Returns was the first movie which I had on VHS and I watched it thousands of times, and I even couldn’t imagine that one day my music will become a part of this universe created by DC.”

Last month, Pattinson revealed in an interview that he started making “ambient electronic music” while in costume during the filming of The Batman.