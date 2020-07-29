Classic performances from Nirvana, Pink Floyd and Bruce Springsteen shared by Rock And Roll Hall of Fame

The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame has shared classic performances from the likes of Nirvana, Pink Floyd and Bruce Springsteen – tune in below.

A number of live outings from past ceremonies have been added to the Rock Hall’s YouTube archive throughout the coronavirus-enforced lockdown, with clips of Prince, Neil Young, Stevie Nicks, U2 and more hitting the platform back in May.

Continuing the series, organisers have now shared the 2014 Nirvana reunion which saw the band’s surviving members team up with St. Vincent (aka Annie Clark) to play ‘Lithium’.

Elsewhere is a performance from Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour and Richard Wright, who joined Smashing Pumpkins‘ Billy Corgan on ‘Wish You Were Here’. Bruce Springsteen and Bob Dylan‘s live ‘Forever Young’ collaboration is also available to stream, as is Foo Fighters‘ team-up with Rush.

There are currently more 200 videos on the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame YouTube channel, with new performances being added on a weekly basis. You can dig further into the archive here.

The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame 2020 ceremony was due to be held on May 2, but will now take place on November 7 at Cleveland’s Public Auditorium. The event will be broadcast live on HBO and will begin at 8pm ET (1am GMT).

The likes of Whitney Houston, The Notorious B.I.G., Nine Inch Nails, Depeche Mode, T Rex, and The Doobie Brothers are to be inducted into the Hall Of Fame this year for the 35th annual celebration.

Last year, Radiohead, Janet Jackson, and The Cure were all inducted, with the likes of Rage Against The Machine and Kraftwerk notoriously missing out on the prestigious nod.