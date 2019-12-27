Nirvana’s ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ reaches one billion views on YouTube

Nirvana‘s ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ has become only the second 90s music video to reach one billion views on YouTube.

Released in 1991, ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ appeared on Nirvana’s second album ‘Nevermind’. The song and its accompanying video helped usher in a new wave of grunge and alternative rock dominance .

The official video was uploaded to YouTube in June 2009 and recently hit one billion views. it is the second-most-viewed 90s music video on the streaming platform, behind only Guns N’ Roses’ ‘November Rain’, which to date has racked up nearly 1.3 billion views.

Behind ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’, The Cranberries’ ‘Zombie’ is the next 90s music video set to achieve one billion views, which currently stands at around 980 million views.

Nirvana’s mega hit was also recently revealed as the sixth-most-watched rock video in the 2010s by Vevo.

Watch the video for ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ below:

Back in August, Seattle’s Easy Street Records unearthed a precious fragment of rock history: a royalty cheque made out to Kurt Cobain of Nirvana before the release of ‘Nevermind’.

The beloved independent record store posted photos of the folded, yellowing cheque to Instagram. As the caption points out, the cheque from BMI (Broadcast Music, Inc) was dated March 6, 1991, six months before the release of Nirvana’s landmark album, ‘Nevermind’. At that point, the only full-length studio record the band had released was ‘Bleach’.

Meanwhile, the green cardigan Kurt Cobain wore during Nirvana‘s iconic MTV Unplugged performance has sold at auction for $334,000 (AUD 487,420).

Aside from the sale amount exceeding expectations – it was estimated to sell at somewhere between $200,000 and $300,000 – it is also now the most expensive cardigan ever sold at auction, according to Julien’s Auctions, who held the event.