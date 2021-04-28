Watch Nirvana’s Krist Novoselic join Dave Grohl and daughter Violet to perform ‘Nausea’ by X

Dave Grohl and his daughter Violet performed together alongside Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic, Slayer‘s Dave Lombardo and producer Greg Kurstin on US TV last night.

The musicians appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to perform their cover of LA band X’s song ‘Nausea’, which appears on Grohl’s new documentary What Drives Us (released this Friday, April 30).

Violet took on lead vocals for the remote live airing, with her dad playing guitar and providing back vocals. Foo Fighters producer Kurstin, meanwhile, shredded on keys as Novoselic played bass.

You can watch the star-studded rendition below, along with Grohl’s 15-minute interview with host Jimmy Fallon.

Upon releasing Violet Grohl & Dave Grohl’s studio version of ‘Nausea’ last week, Dave recalled returning home from Nirvana’s world tour in 1992 to receive a letter from his grandmother, which explained that he may be related to X drummer DJ Bonebrake.

“I found it a bit peculiar that my not-so punk rock 83-year-old grandmother would pay any attention to X’s tour stop, but upon further inspection I noticed that she had circled the name of one of the band members in the article, DJ Bonebrake, and I quickly realised why this article had caught her attention,” he explained.

“Bonebrake was my grandmother’s maiden name.”

Grohl added: “I wanted to record a song that would not only pay tribute to the people and music that influenced me to become a musician, but also to pay tribute to my long family history.”

Grohl’s documentary What Drives Us includes appearances from Ringo Starr, St. Vincent and bandmate Taylor Hawkins.

In a four-star review of the film, NME wrote: “What Drives Us is packed to the gills with rockstars, not least Grohl, who not only directed the film, but uses his easy charm as an interviewer to get the most out of his subjects.”