Nirvana’s Krist Novoselic teases ‘Nevermind’ 30th anniversary reissue

Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic has teased a potential reissue of ‘Nevermind’ to celebrate its 30th anniversary later this year.

Novoselic was speaking alongside drummer Dave Grohl in a new interview with Uncut as part of their look back at ‘Nevermind’, which will celebrate 30 years in September.

“We’re going to have the 30-year ‘Nevermind’, but we’re still putting it together,” Novoselic teased of the forthcoming reissue, which he hinted will feature rare material. “It’s kind of late! What’s on it? You’ll see, I don’t want to spoil the surprise!”

The bassist added: “The anniversary is really for the fans and what the album means to them. If it helps people make some sense of the world, that’s great. You have to figure it out for yourself, though.”

The new issue of Uncut is out on Thursday (June 17) and can be pre-ordered here.

In the same interview, Grohl reflected on how he and his Nirvana bandmates didn’t expect ‘Nevermind’ to become a roaring success following its release.

Recalling how Nirvana underestimated the subsequently huge impact of ‘Nevermind’ ahead of its release, Grohl said he remembered getting feedback from friends who heard the album and would say: “Oh my God. You guys are going to be fucking huge!”

He added: “Everyone had these lofty opinions and I thought, ‘Well, it’s nice of you to say so, but there is no fucking way that is ever going to happen.'”

Last week Grohl revealed that the surviving members of Nirvana still regularly meet up and jam together – which has led to some “really cool” recording sessions.