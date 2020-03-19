NME and The 100 Club’s pop-up music showcase postponed due to coronavirus outbreak

NME and The 100 Club’s London pop-up music showcase featuring artists that were due to play at South By South West has been postponed as a result of the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Earlier this month, NME and iconic London venue The 100 Club announced that we’d be teaming up to put on a gig to showcase talent that had lost out as a result of the last minute cancellation of SXSW due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The show, due to take place in the capital on Sunday March 22, is being rescheduled for a later date. A full line-up and ticket details will follow.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged the UK to avoid venues, pubs, clubs, restaurants and other forms of “unnecessary contact” as the government attempts to stretch out the peak of the crisis, before then pledging millions in grants and loans to secure these spaces’ future. Today saw 40 Underground Tube stations closed down as the capital works to prevent citizens being in public spaces.

Recent weeks have seen many gigs, tours and festivals cancelled across the world to prevent the spread of coronavirus – with Glastonbury 2020 among the latest events to be pulled.

Many artists have since taken online to host virtual gigs to music fans while much of the world is in quarantine or self-isolation.

Back in January, The 100 Club secured its future following unprecedented action by Westminster City Council.