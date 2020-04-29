Get ready: NME Australia is launching a brand-new monthly print magazine. The first issue, which ships in May, will feature Tash Sultana on the cover.

For the cover story, writer Kate Hennessy caught up with Sultana in their longest interview yet to talk escaping burnout, the weirdness and tranquility of isolation, and their new album, ‘Terra Firma’. Read the story, which was published digitally on April 29, here.

Advertisement

Elsewhere in the inaugural issue are interviews with Melbourne punks Cable Ties, NME Awards 2020 Best Australian Solo Act winner Mallrat, beloved muso/comedian Tim Minchin, and Fremantle rap renegades SUPEREGO. Also look for reviews of the latest records by RVG and NME Australia February cover stars The Chats.

The first print issue is available for pre-order at an early bird price of $9.72 and will begin shipping in mid-May. Six-month and yearlong subscriptions can also be purchased here at discounts.

“Since the launch of our NME Australia site in December 2019, we’ve seen huge interest from fans, artists and the music industry, with half a million monthly Australian readers visiting NME.com/Australia for their music and pop culture fix,” says Meng Ru Kuok, CEO of BandLab Technologies, the publication’s parent company.

“While the print edition in the UK is still on hiatus, we decided there was nowhere better to re-introduce print than Australia. It’s a big country with one of the most dynamic music scenes in the world right now, and of course, there’s no better time than now, when people are seeking compelling content, engaging news and home-based entertainment.”

NME Australia’s monthly magazine is devoted not only to music, but also film, television, gaming and pop culture. The issue also features international artists: UK multi-hyphenate Riz Ahmed discusses his new album ‘The Long Goodbye’, and rising Canadian TikToker-turned-artist Powfu talks his newfound success.

Expect columns on timely topics from Aussie writers in the print issue, too. Kara Eva Schlegl writes about love in lockdown, Luke Buckmaster pens an ode to the cinema and Andrew P. Street weighs in on the changing face of the Australian summer. Clive Miller, CEO of Support Act, shares five lessons from the organisation’s current role as a beacon and helping hand in this pandemic.

Advertisement

When queried by The Music Network about launching a print magazine in this current climate, Kuok acknowledged, “There are challenges without a doubt but at this time, great content is very important.”

“It’s more important than ever to bring out a product like this. The challenge won’t be the content or the format especially with the model we’re going with.”

And as for Tash Sultana, they’re just “really stoked” about being on the cover. “Honestly I just can’t wait to give a copy of the issue to my mum and to my grandparents. I know my pa will be showing it all over the retirement village, some could even say he thinks he’s a rockstar now.”

Get your copy of the first issue of NME Australia here.