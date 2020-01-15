Awards

Amyl And The Sniffers, Stella Donnelly, Mallrat lead NME Awards 2020 nominees in new Australian categories

Find out who else is up for best album, song, band, solo act and more

NME Awards 2020 Australia categories nominees
Amyl And The Sniffers, Stella Donnelly and Mallrat lead the Australian nominees at the NME Awards 2020

The NME Awards are back for 2020, with an exciting Aussie twist: This year, six Australia-exclusive categories have been added, and the nominations are led by Amyl And The Sniffers, Stella Donnelly and Mallrat.

Following the launch of NME Australia last December, the NME Awards in 2020 will welcome brand-new categories for Best Australian Album, Best Australian Song, Best Australian Band, Best Australian Solo Act, Best New Australian Act and Best Australian Festival.

The NME Awards 2020 ceremony will take place on February 12 at the O2 Academy Brixton in London.

NME Awards 2020 Tame Impala nominated Australia
Kevin Parker of Tame Impala, which are nominated for Best Australian Song and Best Australian Band at the NME Awards 2020

Amyl And The Sniffers have snagged three nominations: for Best Australian Album (for ‘Amyl And The Sniffers’), Best Australian Song (for ‘Gacked On Anger’) and Best Australian Band. Stella Donnelly has gotten three nods, too, for Best Australian Album (‘Beware Of The Dogs’), Best Australian Solo Act and Best New Australian Act. Mallrat is nominated for Best Australian Song (‘Charlie’) as well as Best Australian Solo Act and Best New Australian Act.

Also nominated for Best Australian Album are Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds’ ‘Ghosteen’, King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard’s ‘Fishing For Fishies’ and Sampa The Great’s ‘The Return’. The Best Australian Song category is rounded out by Tame Impala (‘Borderlines’), Confidence Man (‘Does It Make You Feel Good’) and Tones And I (‘Dance Monkey’). Tame Impala, Confidence Man, King Gizzard and Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever have also gotten nods for Best Australian Band.

NME Awards 2020 King Gizzard Lizard Wizard nominated Australia
King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard are nominated for Best Album and Best Band at the NME Awards 2020

Competing alongside Donnelly and Mallrat for Best New Australian Act are G Flip, Baker Boy and Tones And I. Donnelly, Mallrat, Hatchie, Flume and Courtney Barnett are in the running for Best Australian Solo Act.

And finally, St. Jerome’s Laneway Festival, Party In The Paddock, Splendour In The Grass, Groovin The Moo and Spilt Milk are up for Best Australian Festival.

Australian artists and fans won’t have to wait too long to find out the winners of these brand-new NME Awards categories: Aussie winners will be announced next week, alongside the slate of global and British categories and nominees. Stay tuned to NME for more.

Visit our awards page for everything to do with the NME Awards 2020. In London February 2020? Get tickets for the NME Awards 2020 show in London at the O2 Brixton Academy on DICE now.

The nominees for the Australian categories of the NME Awards 2020 are:

Best Australian Album

Amyl And The Sniffers, ‘Amyl And The Sniffers’
King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard, ‘Fishing For Fishies’
Stella Donnelly, ‘Beware Of The Dogs’
Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds, ‘Ghosteen’
Sampa The Great, ‘The Return’

Best Australian Song

Amyl And The Sniffers, ‘Gacked On Anger’
Tame Impala, ‘Borderline’
Confidence Man, ‘Does It Make You Feel Good’
Mallrat, ‘Charlie’
Tones And I, ‘Dance Monkey’

Best Australian Festival

St. Jerome’s Laneway Festival
Party In The Paddock
Splendour In The Grass
Groovin The Moo
Spilt Milk

Best Australian Band

Tame Impala
Amyl And The Sniffers
Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever
King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard
Confidence Man

Best Australian Solo Act

Flume
Stella Donnelly
Hatchie
Mallrat
Courtney Barnett

Best New Australian Act

Stella Donnelly
Mallrat
G Flip
Baker Boy
Tones And I

