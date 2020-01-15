The NME Awards are back for 2020, with an exciting Aussie twist: This year, six Australia-exclusive categories have been added, and the nominations are led by Amyl And The Sniffers, Stella Donnelly and Mallrat.

Following the launch of NME Australia last December, the NME Awards in 2020 will welcome brand-new categories for Best Australian Album, Best Australian Song, Best Australian Band, Best Australian Solo Act, Best New Australian Act and Best Australian Festival.

The NME Awards 2020 ceremony will take place on February 12 at the O2 Academy Brixton in London.

Amyl And The Sniffers have snagged three nominations: for Best Australian Album (for ‘Amyl And The Sniffers’), Best Australian Song (for ‘Gacked On Anger’) and Best Australian Band. Stella Donnelly has gotten three nods, too, for Best Australian Album (‘Beware Of The Dogs’), Best Australian Solo Act and Best New Australian Act. Mallrat is nominated for Best Australian Song (‘Charlie’) as well as Best Australian Solo Act and Best New Australian Act.

Also nominated for Best Australian Album are Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds’ ‘Ghosteen’, King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard’s ‘Fishing For Fishies’ and Sampa The Great’s ‘The Return’. The Best Australian Song category is rounded out by Tame Impala (‘Borderlines’), Confidence Man (‘Does It Make You Feel Good’) and Tones And I (‘Dance Monkey’). Tame Impala, Confidence Man, King Gizzard and Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever have also gotten nods for Best Australian Band.

Competing alongside Donnelly and Mallrat for Best New Australian Act are G Flip, Baker Boy and Tones And I. Donnelly, Mallrat, Hatchie, Flume and Courtney Barnett are in the running for Best Australian Solo Act.

And finally, St. Jerome’s Laneway Festival, Party In The Paddock, Splendour In The Grass, Groovin The Moo and Spilt Milk are up for Best Australian Festival.

Australian artists and fans won’t have to wait too long to find out the winners of these brand-new NME Awards categories: Aussie winners will be announced next week, alongside the slate of global and British categories and nominees. Stay tuned to NME for more.

Visit our awards page for everything to do with the NME Awards 2020. In London February 2020? Get tickets for the NME Awards 2020 show in London at the O2 Brixton Academy on DICE now.

The nominees for the Australian categories of the NME Awards 2020 are:

Best Australian Album

Amyl And The Sniffers, ‘Amyl And The Sniffers’

King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard, ‘Fishing For Fishies’

Stella Donnelly, ‘Beware Of The Dogs’

Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds, ‘Ghosteen’

Sampa The Great, ‘The Return’

Best Australian Song

Amyl And The Sniffers, ‘Gacked On Anger’

Tame Impala, ‘Borderline’

Confidence Man, ‘Does It Make You Feel Good’

Mallrat, ‘Charlie’

Tones And I, ‘Dance Monkey’

Best Australian Festival

St. Jerome’s Laneway Festival

Party In The Paddock

Splendour In The Grass

Groovin The Moo

Spilt Milk

Best Australian Band

Tame Impala

Amyl And The Sniffers

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever

King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard

Confidence Man

Best Australian Solo Act

Flume

Stella Donnelly

Hatchie

Mallrat

Courtney Barnett

Best New Australian Act

Stella Donnelly

Mallrat

G Flip

Baker Boy

Tones And I