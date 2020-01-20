NME Awards 2020: Full list of nominations revealed

The full list of nominations for NME Awards 2020 has been revealed – with the likes of Slowthai, The 1975, Yungblud, Billie Eilish, AJ Tracey, FKA twigs, Lizzo, Charli XCX, Foals, Stormzy and Lana Del Rey among those honoured with multiple nods each.
Returning on February 12, the NME Awards will be back at the O2 Academy Brixton in London to celebrate the best of the last 12 months in music – with big name guests and plenty of chaotic and unpredictable moments. Expect the night to be bigger, better and louder than ever.
With less than a month to go until the night in question, NME has announced the full shortlist and categories to mark a seismic year across music, film, TV and culture. Along with the nominees, NME has today also announced that The 1975 will be joining the previously announced Yungblud and Beabadoobee in performing live at the ceremony, and that Glastonbury festival organiser Emily Eavis will be the recipient of this year’s coveted Godlike Genius Award.
“After our year off in 2019, we couldn’t be more excited about the return of the mighty NME Awards – and we know that our audience, our favourite artists and their associated hangers-on are just as hyped up as we are,” said the NME Editorial Team. “Back at O2 Academy Brixton, this year’s event is a special one for many reasons, marking the end of a brilliant decade for music and the start of a new one that’s bursting with possibilities. Since the last time we handed out our infamous, finger-flickin’ trophies, we’ve seen superstars born and legends cemented.
“Our nominations show that the music scene is not only in the rudest possible health, it’s also packed with young personalities who are reshaping the music industry in their image. We’re especially humbled to be able to honour Glastonbury Festival’s Emily Eavis with our Godlike Genius Award. She is, after all, the only person in Britain who throws a better party than we do.”
The full list of nominations can be found below, including special categories for this year Album Of The Decade and Songwriter Of The Decade, which will be announced in the coming weeks in addition to the Icon and NME Radar awards.
The NME Awards are shortlisted, debated and decided by the core NME team staking a claim for curation, critical voice and an immutable belief in the greatest artists in the world. A select number of awards will be voted for by the fans, and voting opens today for Hero Of The Year, Villain Of The Year, Music Moment Of The Year. Fans can head here to cast their votes now. Tickets to the NME Awards 2020 are available here.
The full list of nominations for the NME Awards 2020 is:
GODLIKE GENIUS
Emily Eavis
BEST BRITISH ALBUM
FKA twigs – ‘Magdalene’
Foals – ‘Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost, Pt. 1’
Little Simz – ‘GREY Area’
Michael Kiwanuka – ‘Kiwanuka’
Slowthai – ‘Nothing Great About Britain’
BEST ALBUM IN THE WORLD
Billie Eilish – ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’
FKA twigs – ‘Magdalene’
Foals – ‘Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost, Pt. 1’
Lana Del Rey – ‘Norman Fucking Rockwell’
Little Simz – ‘GREY Area’
Michael Kiwanuka – ‘Kiwanuka’
Slipknot – ‘We Are Not Your Kind’
Slowthai – ‘Nothing Great About Britain’
Stella Donnelly – ‘Beware Of The Dogs’
Tyler, the Creator – ‘IGOR’
BEST BRITISH SONG
AJ Tracey – ‘Ladbroke Grove’
Dua Lipa – ‘Don’t Start Now’
Georgia – ‘About Work The Dancefloor’
Mura Masa ft Slowthai – ‘Deal Wiv It’
The 1975 – ‘People’
BEST SONG IN THE WORLD
AJ Tracey – ‘Ladbroke Grove’
Billie Eilish – ‘Bad Guy’
Clairo – ‘Bags’
Dua Lipa – ‘Don’t Start Now’
Georgia – ‘About Work The Dancefloor’
Lil Nas X – ‘Old Town Road (remix)’
Lizzo – ‘Juice’
Mura Masa ft Slowthai – ‘Deal Wiv It’
Post Malone – ‘Circles’
The 1975 – ‘People’
BEST BRITISH SOLO ACT
AJ Tracey
Charli XCX
FKA twigs
Slowthai
Yungblud
BEST SOLO ACT IN THE WORLD
AJ Tracey
Beck
Billie Eilish
Charli XCX
FKA twigs
Lana Del Rey
Lizzo
Slowthai
Taylor Swift
Yungblud
BEST BRITISH BAND: SUPPORTED BY PIZZA EXPRESS
Bring Me The Horizon
IDLES
Krept & Konan
The 1975
The Big Moon
BEST BAND IN THE WORLD
Bring Me The Horizon
Brockhampton
BTS
HAIM
IDLES
Krept & Konan
Slipknot
Tame Impala
The 1975
The Big Moon
BEST NEW BRITISH ACT: SUPPORTED BY NORDOFF ROBBINS
Celeste
D-Block Europe
Easy Life
Jade Bird
Sam Fender
BEST NEW ACT IN THE WORLD
Celeste
Clairo
D-Block Europe
DaBaby
Dominic Fike
Easy Life
Fontaines DC
Girl In Red
Jade Bird
Sam Fender
BEST LIVE ACT: SUPPORTED BY COPPER DOG
Amyl + The Sniffers
Foals
Iggy Pop
Lizzo
Slowthai
BEST COLLABORATION
BTS + Halsey
Charli XCX + Christine And The Queens
Megan Thee Stallion + DaBaby
Slowthai + Mura Masa
Yungblud + Dan Reynolds
BEST MUSIC VIDEO
Brockhampton – ‘I’ve Been Born Again’
Easy Life – ‘Nice Guys’
Normani – ‘Motivation’
Stormzy – ‘Vossi Bop’
Yungblud – ‘Original Me’
BEST BRITISH FESTIVAL
All Points East
Glastonbury
Parklife
Reading & Leeds
Wireless
BEST SMALL FESTIVAL: SUPPORTED BY CANO WATER
Bluedot
End Of The Road
Iceland Airwaves
Kendal Calling
Øya
BEST FESTIVAL IN THE WORLD
All Points East
Coachella
Fuji Rock
Glastonbury
Mad Cool
Parklife
Reading & Leeds
Rock In Rio
Sziget
Wireless
BEST FESTIVAL HEADLINER
Cardi B
Lana Del Rey
Stormzy
The 1975
The Cure
BEST FILM
Blue Story
Hustlers
Joker
Midsommar
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
BEST FILM ACTOR
Florence Pugh
Joaquin Phoenix
Lupita Nyong’o
Micheal Ward
Taron Egerton
BEST TV SERIES
The End Of The Fucking World
Fleabag
Peaky Blinders
Stranger Things
Top Boy
BEST TV ACTOR
Asa Butterfield
Jessica Barden
Jodie Comer
Kano
Zendaya
BEST MUSIC FILM
Beyonce: Homecoming
BTS: Bring The Soul
Liam Gallagher: As It Was
Michael Hutchence: Mystify
Rocketman
BEST MUSIC BOOK
Brett Anderson – Afternoons With The Blinds Drawn
Debbie Harry – Face It: A Memoir
Elton John – Me
Prince – The Beautiful Ones
Tegan & Sara – High School
BEST REISSUE
Aretha Franklin – ‘Amazing Grace’
Muse – ‘Origins Of Muse’
Prince – ‘1999’
R.E.M. – ‘Monster 25’
The Beatles – ‘Abbey Road’
BEST PODCAST: SUPPORTED BY DAX
Have You Heard George’s Podcast?
My Dad Wrote A Porno
Sex Power Money
Stay Free: The Story Of The Clash
The Missing Cryptoqueen
BEST GAME
Death Stranding
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
The Outer Worlds
NME are also pleased to announce that Nordoff Robbins, the UK’s largest independent musical therapy charity will be the Awards’ official charity partner, chosen for their excellent work with under-served members of the community through musical engagement.
Last week NME revealed six new Australia-exclusive categories at this year’s awards to coincide with the launch of NME Australia in December. With nominations led by Amyl And The Sniffers, Stella Donnelly and Mallrat, the winners of the Australian categories are announced today – see NME Australia for the full list of Australian winners.
Check back in the coming weeks for more news on winners, performers and more at the NME Awards 2020. Visit here for tickets.