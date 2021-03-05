NME’s Girls To The Front International Women’s Day online show adds five Asian and Australian acts

Bitch Diesel, The Buildings, Grrrl Gang, LÂLKA and Pyra have been added to the lineup of NME’s Girls To The Front online show for International Women’s Day 2021.

These Asian and Australian acts will join previously announced acts Blu DeTiger, Olivia Dean, Orla Gartland and Miss Grit on Monday, March 8.

Girls To The Front was initially created as a live event series that showcases female and nonbinary artists and celebrates gigs as a safe place for people of all genders. Past shows have featured Poppy, AMA, Nasty Cherry, Tove Lo, The Japanese House, Beabadoobee, Dream Wife and more.

Revived as an online show for International Women’s Day on March 8, Girls To The Front’s Asian and Australian lineup will perform for a live-streamed show airing 1pm GMT / 7pm Singapore and Malaysia time / 8pm WIB and Thailand time / 10pm AEDT. It will be free to watch on the NME YouTube channel and NME.com.

Blu DeTiger, Olivia Dean, Orla Gartland, Miss Grit and other artists yet to be announced will perform for Girls To The Front on March 8 at 8pm GMT.

Bitch Diesel have been bringing their raucous punk sound to Melbourne and other corners of Australia since 2016. The trio will release their new single ‘Hail’ on March 11, and are preparing for the release of their debut album ‘Bitchcraft’ this June.

The Buildings, the indie rock four-piece from Manila, Philippines, will also release a new album later this year: ‘Heaven Is A Long Exhale’, which they officially announced with its title track last month. “It’s a treat to be part of NME’s Girls to the Front, and we’re excited to play some songs off of our next album,” vocalist/guitarist Mariah Reodica says. “These machines kill sexists!”

Yogyakarta, Indonesia three-piece Grrrl Gang were due to bring their catchy indie pop to the US with a slot at South By Southwest before the pandemic hit – a dashed dream that the band brought to life in the music video for their latest single ‘Honey, Baby’, released February. In 2019, they released ‘Here To Stay’, a compilation of all their songs to date, on London label Damnably Records.

LÂLKA is a hyperpop producer, vocalist and classically trained musician based in Brisbane. She’s supported the likes of Charli XCX, Alice Ivy and Genesis Owusu, and will release her debut EP ‘The Way Music Looks’ in March. And finally, NME 100 member Pyra is a “dystopia pop” artist from Thailand, who just dropped the fiery single ‘Yellow Fever’ (featuring rappers Ramengvrl and Yayoi Daimon) earlier this week.

NME’s Girls To The Front International Women’s Day online show will take place on 8 March 2021 at 1pm GMT and 8pm GMT+8. Tune in on the NME YouTube Channel or NME.com.