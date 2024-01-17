Listen to NMIXX’s Bae cover songs by Hyukoh, 2NE1 and more

NMIXX singer Bae recently covered songs by Hyukoh, 2NE1 and more during an appearance on Lee Mujin Service.

NMIXX’s Bae made a guest appearance on the latest episode of music talk show, where she discussed the girl group’s new mini-album ‘Fe3O4: Break’. Opening the episode with a piano-led performance of their new single ‘Dash’, Bae went on to sing several covers.

The idol performed covers of Bebe Rexha’s 2018 song ‘I’m a Mess’ and South Korean alt-rock band Hyukoh’s 2014 single ‘Wi Ing Wi Ing’. Other songs she sang snippets of include Elle Varner’s ‘Only Wanna Give It To You’, Sia’s ‘Snowman’, Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone’s ‘City of Stars’ from La La land and Adele’s ‘Rolling in The Deep’.

At the end of the episode, Bae teamed up with host Lee Mu-jin for an acoustic cover of 2NE1’s 2012 single ‘I Love You’. “Look at my heart / It’s burning like this / Please hold onto me right now / Before it’s too late eh eh eh eh,” they sing together.

In a new interview with NME, NMIXX discussed the meaning of their new single ‘Dash’, calling it most of the members’ “favourite title track” so far. “It’s all about how NMIXX are going to dash to break the world’s limits and stereotypes,” said Lily.

In addition to ‘Dash’, the record includes six other tracks, including pre-release single ‘Soñar (Breaker)’ and the song ‘Run for Roses’, which was penned by Day6 singer and bassist Young K.

Bae also singled out B-side ‘Passionfruit’ as her personal favourite from the record. “Just listening to it makes you feel so refreshed,” the singer told NME. “It’s quite a poppy song, and it also sounds like the opening of a game sequence.”