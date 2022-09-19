K-pop rookies NMIXX make a powerful return with whimsical ’Dice’ music video

JYP Entertainment’s newest girl group NMIXX have made their first-ever comeback with their second single album ‘Entwurf’.

On September 19, the seven-member act unveiled a stunning music video for ‘Dice’, the title track off their brand-new single album ‘Entwurf’. The new visual sees NMIXX cast into an Alice in Wonderland-inspired realm, where they play games of poker and chess as a strange magic creates optical illusions around them.

“Let’s roll the dice, yeah / Score, we make together / Awesome, nice shot / A number you won’t catch up to,” they sing in the song’s thrilling jazz-inspired chorus.

Advertisement

Apart from ‘Dice’, the new release includes one B-side titled ‘Cool (Your Rainbow)’, as well as instrumental versions of both tracks. The record is the follow-up to the girl group’s debut single album ‘Ad Mare’, which arrived in February with its lead single ‘O.O’.

In a two-star review of the release, NME‘s Tanu I. Raj wrote that the song’s mashup of genres “tries, but fails, to capture any attention for very long,” likening it to the group trying to “cram the entire syllabus into one night of studying”, while praising B-side ‘Tank’ for its simpler arrangement.

Ahead of their comeback, NMIXX performed at KCON LA 2022 in August, marking their second appearance at the festival. The rookie act first appeared at KCON’s Premiere in Chicago event back in May, which marked the septet’s first overseas performance.

In a review of the latter event, NME’s Rhian Daly wrote that NMIXX had made an “impactful portrayal of their first tracks, with the divisive ‘O.O’ sounding infinitely more cohesive live, while ‘Tank’ shines even brighter.”