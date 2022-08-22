NMIXX to make first comeback with second single album ‘Entwurf’ next month

JYP Entertainment’s newest girl group NMIXX will be making their first-ever comeback with a new single album in September.

On August 22 at midnight KST, the seven-member girl group unveiled their first teasers for their upcoming second single album, ‘Entwurf’. These include a neon pink and green graphic poster for the release, along with the launch of an intriguing new Twitter account for ‘XXIWN’, which is the group’s name backwards.

Advertisement

The title of the upcoming release ‘Entwurf’ translates to ‘design’ or ‘draft’ in German. It follows NMIXX’s debut single album ‘Ad Mare’, which is Latin for the phrase “from sea to sea”. Further details on ‘Entwurf’ such as its title track and tracklist are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

News of NMIXX’s return comes just weeks after the girl group dropped ‘Kiss’, a remake of former K-pop girl group Rainbow’s 2009 B-side of the same name. The release was part of Re:Born Project’s ongoing ‘Summer Vacation Project’, which includes several remakes of past K-pop hits by girl groups.

NMIXX have also successfully completed their first-ever performance at KCON LA, which took place over the weekend on August 19-21 in Los Angeles.

The rookie act had previously performed at the ‘KCON Premiere 2022’ events in Seoul and Chicago, which served as precursors to KCON’s first full live event since the beginning of the pandemic.