NMIXX unveil bubbly music video for new holiday single ‘Funky Glitter Christmas’

NMIXX have shared a music video for their new single ‘Funky Glitter Christmas’.

The seven-member girl group unveiled the new visual today (November 23) at midnight KST, hours ahead of the single’s official release on streaming platforms at 6pm KST. In the ‘Funky Glitter Christmas’ visual, the members of NMIXX gather for what appears to be a sleepover, celebrating Christmas by having dress-up and dance parties together.

“Yeah feel so good, so nice / All the world is shining bright / It shines bright, funky glitter Christmas,” main vocalist Lily belts in the chorus of the upbeat festive track.

In the promotional material for the special single, JYP Entertainment dubbed it an ‘INTERMIXXION Single’, or a special track dropped as a standalone release between official NMIXX albums.

The release of ‘Funky Glitter Christmas’ marks NMIXX’s third release of 2022. They debuted in February with the single album ‘Ad Mare’, featuring title track ‘O.O’ and B-side ‘Tank’. That project was followed by September’s ‘Entwurf’, which featured ‘Dice’ as its lead single and ‘Cool (Your Rainbow)’ as a B-side.

In a three-star review of NMIXX’s ‘Entwurf’, NME’s Gladys Yeo said: “While the soulful ‘Cool (Your Rainbow)’ makes for a stunning addition to their discography, the girl group fail to cash in on the potential of its title track ‘Dice’. Here’s to hoping that NMIXX strike it big on their third release.”

NMIXX are slated to be part of a massive collaborative performance at the 2022 MAMA Awards later this month. They will join several other fourth generation K-pop girl groups – IVE, Kep1er, LE SSERAFIM and NewJeans – for a 32-member performance at the ceremony held at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka, Japan. NMIXX are also in the running for Best New Female Artist and Worldwide Fans’ Choice for this year’s MAMA Awards.