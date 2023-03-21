NMIXX’s Lily shares touching cover of Bruno Mars’ ‘When I Was Your Man’

NMIXX vocalist Lily has unveiled her cover of Bruno Mars’ 2012 hit ‘When I Was Your Man’.

The singer’s cover was released as part of the South Korean live music YouTube series Begin Again Open Mic. The idol had also previously covered Clean Bandit and Zara Larsson’s ‘Symphony’ for the channel, which was released earlier this month.

For her cover, Lily remains largely true to the original track, instead allowing her powerful vocals taking centre stage over a piano accompaniment. “I should have bought you flowers / And held your hand / Should have gave you all my hours / When I had the chance,” she belts on the chorus.

Advertisement

“I’ve always been a huge fan of Bruno Mars,” Lily said. “I wanted to show you a more emotional song and performance.”

The singer had appeared on Begin Again Open Mic with bandmate Sullyoon, who performed a solo cover of IU’s ‘Through The Night’, which was released last week.

Yesterday (March 20), NMIXX made a comeback with their mini-album ‘expérgo’. Featuring the songs ‘Love Me Like This’ and ‘Young, Dumb, Stupid’, the new record marks the girl group’s first mini-album following a string of single album releases.

‘expérgo’ is also the girl group’s first release as a six-member act, following the departure of original member Jinni from JYP Entertainment last December. The former member has since launched her personal Instagram account, where she continues to use her stage name Jinni.

Earlier this month, NMIXX announced that they will soon be embarking on their ‘Nice to MIXX You’ showcase tour in the US and Asia. Click here for ticketing information.