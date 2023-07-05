NMIXX drop summery music video for ‘Roller Coaster’

K-pop girl group NMIXX have unveiled a music video for their pre-release single ‘Roller Coaster’.

On July 3, NMIXX dropped the pre-release track ‘Roller Coaster’ from their upcoming single album ‘A Midsummer NMIXX’s Dream’, along with its music video.

The new visual begins with member Bae drifting off into a daydream, in which the NMIXX members enjoy a summer getaway taking photos together and swimming. She later wakes up in a classroom, realising that it was all a dream.

“Shooting star roller coaster, ri-ri-ride / We cut through the wind, so incredible / Run, make me feel so high, na-na-na / How do you feel right now? How incredible,” they sing in the breezy chorus.

In addition to ‘Roller Coaster’, the upcoming ‘A Midsummer NMIXX’s Dream’ will include the lead track ‘Party O’ Clock’. The single album, along with a music video for the latter song, will be released on July 11 at 6pm KST.

NMIXX’s return comes just four months after the release of their first mini-album ‘expérgo’ in March. That record had included two singles: the pre-release track ‘Young, Dumb, Stupid’ and lead single ‘Love Me Like This’. It also marked their first music as a sextet after the departure of original member Jinni in December 2022.

The girl group also recently wrapped up their ‘Nice To Mixx You’ showcase tour, which saw them performing in cities across the US and Asia. In an interview with NME, vocalist Lily shared her thoughts on what makes the act stand out.

“We all have the basics: all of us had a long training period, we can all dance, we can all sing and we all have charms. Then, most importantly, on top of that we have our own different traits,” she said.