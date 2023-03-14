NMIXX’s Sullyoon performs emotional cover of IU’s ‘Through The Night’

Sullyoon of rookie K-pop girl group NMIXX has performed a cover of IU’s 2017 single ‘Through The Night’ on Begin Again Open Mic.

On the evening of March 13, JTBC’s live music YouTube series Begin Again Open Mic released a clip of the K-pop singer covering IU’s 2017 hit ‘Through The Night’ it to a small live audience. The NMIXX vocalist had appeared on the show with bandmate Lily, who performed an acoustic cover of Clean Bandit and Zara Larsson’s ‘Symphony’ in a clip released last week.

Sullyoon’s rendition of the IU track remains true to the original, with stripped-down guitar and piano instrumentals accompanying her performance.

“Like the words written in the sand, where the waves are / I’m afraid you’ll disappear / So I always miss you / I can’t take out, all these words in my heart / But this means that I love you,” she sings in the chorus.

Following the performance, Sullyoon shared that she chose to cover ‘Through The Night’ on the show because she listened to it often, and recently learnt to play it on guitar. “It’s a song I listen to often, and I learned to play it on the guitar for about a month,” she said.

“I learned how to play it on guitar myself while singing at home, so I wanted to try singing it for everyone here to listen to,” shared Sullyoon.

When asked if she had considered preparing other songs for the performance, the idol revealed that she also thought of covering Ariana Grande’s 2014 song ‘Best Mistake’, before going on to sing a short snippet of the track.

Yesterday (March 13), NMIXX unveiled the music video for their new song ‘Young, Dumb, Stupid’, a B-side from the girl group’s upcoming first mini-album ‘expérgo’. The six-track record and the music video for its lead single ‘Love Me Like This’ is due out on March 20 at 6pm KST.

JYP Entertainment has since edited the ‘Young, Dumb, Stupid’ music video to exclude scenes where member Haewon was spotted wearing a shirt that included the phrase “C – harisma, U – niqueness, N – erve, T – alent,” popularised by drag queen RuPaul.