NMIXX announce US and Asia ‘Nice to MIXX You’ tour

NMIXX have announced their upcoming ‘Nice to MIXX You’ showcase tour that will take the group to cities in North America and Asia.

The ‘Nice to MIXX You’ tour is set to kick off on May 2 on the West Coast of the US in Washington, followed by two shows in California. The girl group will the head south, with performance in Texas and Georgia, before moving up the East Coast with concerts in DC and New York.

The following month, NMIXX will make their way to Asia, starting with a show in Thailand on June 4. The girl group will also play the Southeast Asian counties of Indonesia, Singapore and the Philippines, as well as a concert in the territory of Taiwan.

Tickets for the US leg of NMIXX’s ‘Nice To MIXX You’ tour are set to go on sale on March 28 at 3pm local time via Ticketmaster. More information regarding venues, pricing and the ticking details for the Asia leg are expected in the coming weeks.

The dates for NMIXX’s ‘Nice To MIXX You’ US and Asia tour are:

MAY

02 – Seattle, Washington

04 – San Jose, California

05 – Los Angeles, California

08 – Dallas, Texas

09 – Houston, Texas

12 – Atlanta, Georgia

14 – Washington, DC

16 – Brooklyn, New York



JUNE

04 – Bangkok, Thailand

09 – Jakarta, Indonesia

18 – Taipei, Taiwan

23 – Singapore

30 – Manila, Philippines

NMIXX recently released a music video for ‘Young, Dumb, Stupid’, taken from their upcoming mini-album ‘expérgo’, due out March 20. But soon after the music video’s release, their agency JYP Entertainment edited it in order to remove a vulgar word.