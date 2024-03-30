No Doubt share behind-the-scenes footage from Coachella 2024 rehearsals: “HERE WE GO!”

No Doubt have started rehearsing for their forthcoming reunion show at Coachella next moth and let fans in on a sneak preview of how their set is taking shape.

It was announced in January that Coachella would play host to the band’s first show together since 2015.

The band’s frontwoman Gwen Stefani shared a video to her Instagram account of the band performing, which started with her dancing before she took the camera and came up to each of the other members in turn as they were playing.

Advertisement

Check out the footage below:

Another video was shared to X/Twitter of the band greeting each other at rehearsal. “Look at us!” Stefani said. “We’re doing it!”

“i didn’t know that many memory floods would come in strolling through those gates,” she added. “Very weird. There’s lots of memories.”

HERE WE GO!!! @coachella rehearsals are underway. See you in the desert next month!!! pic.twitter.com/WGc2hg6YVd — No Doubt (@nodoubt) March 28, 2024

Stefani has opened up about the genesis of the reunion, saying: “It just happened so fast, and that’s my favorite kind of thing to happen. And I think really just watching the internet blow up [with] how excited that the fans are? It’s inspiring us.”

Advertisement

Rumours had circulated of No Doubt going on a full reunion tour after Coachella, but according to Billboard, a source close to Stefani has said “not to expect a major No Doubt tour” because it would clash with Stefani’s own plans to release more solo music.

No Doubt’s last album, ‘Push and Shove’, was released in 2012. Meanwhile, Stefani dropped her most recent studio effort, ‘This Is What the Truth Feels Like’, in 2016. In our three-star review, we said of the album: “Twenty-one years later and her second journey into splitsville is an altogether glossier and more redemptive affair. Stefani – who’s now happily dating country singer Blake Shelton – channels her heartache into soaring studio pop.”

Meanwhile, last week, Gavin Rossdale has admitted that his divorce from Stefani is his “simplest shame”.

“I feel bad for my kids, that’s it. I wish I could have found a way to not have that in their lives,” he said. “It wasn’t fun for me to come from a broken home. It can be quite debilitating for kids… the overriding thing is you don’t want to let your kids down.

“The biggest thing would be when you see the kids that sometimes there’s a loss. It’d be nice if there was more of a connection with the person who made them with me.”