No Rome drops ‘1:45AM’, new single with Brockhampton’s Bearface

Filipino alt-pop artist No Rome has teamed up with Bearface of Brockhampton on a new single, ‘1:45AM.’

The track, released today (July 30), marks No Rome’s second single of 2020. It follows on from ‘Hurry Home,’ featuring beabadoobee and Jay Som, which dropped in late May. George Daniel of The 1975 and MJ Cole produced the track together with No Rome.

The track also marks the second time that No Rome and Bearface have worked on a track together. No Rome was a featured artist on Bearface’s solo single ‘No One Like U’ in 2016.

Listen to it below:

No Rome – real name Guendoline Rome Viray Gomez – teased the release of ‘1:45AM’ last week via Twitter.

He noted the forthcoming single was “not part of the album” but still “very VERY special.”

also im putting out a song next week – not part of the album but a very VERY special song 😬 — blueboy (@no_rome) July 23, 2020

No Rome, as aforementioned, is currently working on a forthcoming studio release. The as-yet-untitled release is the follow-up to his 2019 EP, ‘Crying in the Prettiest Places.’ It is expected to arrive later this year, and will mark his debut album.

BROCKHAMPTON, meanwhile, have also spent 2020 collaborating with other artists. In May, the LA-based group released the single ‘chain on / hold me’ with JPEGMAFIA.

They have additionally released a handful of new tracks this year, including ‘N.S.T,’ ‘Things Can’t Stay The Same’ and ‘Twisted.’