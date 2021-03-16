No Rome, Charli XCX and The 1975 float through space in animated ‘Spinning’ video

Charli XCX, The 1975 and No Rome have shared an animated video for their debut single ‘Spinning’ – watch below.

The newly-formed supergroup shared their first song at the start of the month after Charli announced that she was “forming a supergroup” with the Dirty Hit acts.

The new video, created by Japanese artist Hideyuki Tanaka and designer Samuel Burgess-Johnson, is “a video inspired by the art that inspires me,” according to Rome.

Watch the video, an animated wonderland that sees the trio floating through space, below.

Calling her new bandmates “so talented” in tweets after the supergroup was formed, Charli added: “It’s honestly so cool to have this song with them, I feel like we all speak the same musical language in someway [sic], and that language is stunning/exquisite/tasteful and chic.”

The 1975 frontman Matty Healy first revealed he’d been working with Charli in August 2019, explaining that he sent her a beat before the pop star responded by calling it “a HIT. A MONSTER TUNE!!”

Healy later told fans that No Rome featured on the song, which was helmed by The 1975’s drummer/producer George Daniel. The singer teased the collaboration once again back in January.

Speaking to NME at Reading Festival 2019, Charli XCX confirmed she and Healy had “sent some ideas back and forth,” adding that she was “such a fan of him and the [1975]”.

“They just get it, and they also don’t get it at the same time, which I think is the best way to make music,” she continued. “And I think he’s such a smart lyricist, it’s just very smart and also fun, and I feel like they really love pop music.”