No Time To Die: Billie Eilish confirms she’s recording Bond theme

Billie Eilish has confirmed that she’s recording the theme for upcoming Bond movie No Time To Die, making her the youngest artist in history to do so.

The ‘Ocean Eyes’ singer posted an image of the iconic spy franchise’s logo on Instagram, alongside the caption: “No Time To Die, guess what i’m doing.”

Describing the honour, Eilish said: “It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way. To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honour. James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I’m still in shock”.

Her brother and co-collaborator FINNEAS added: “Writing the theme song for a Bond film is something we’ve been dreaming about doing our entire lives. There is no more iconic pairing of music and cinema than the likes of Goldfinger and Live And Let Die. We feel so so lucky to play a small role in such a legendary franchise, long live 007.”

The confirmation of Eilish’s involvement comes only days after reputable Bond fan site Mi6-HQ claimed that the 18-year-old singer would to record the theme song for Daniel Craig’s fifth and final outing as the iconic super spy.

The #NoTimeToDie title song will be performed by @billieeilish. Billie has written the song with her brother @finneas and is the youngest artist in history to write and record a James Bond theme song. pic.twitter.com/Qd5cYIRlmg — James Bond (@007) January 14, 2020

Bond producers Michael G.Wilson and Barbara Broccoli added: “We are excited to announce that Billie and FINNEAS have written an incredibly powerful and moving song for No Time To Die, which has been impeccably crafted to work within the emotional story of the film.”

Eilish had previously teased the track herself by cryptically sharing photos of eight iconic Bond girls from the franchise’s 50-year history via her Instagram stories.

Among the images were Tatiana Romanova in 1963’s From Russia With Love, Halle Berry as Jinx Johnson in 2002’s Die Another Day, Daniela Bianchi as Tatiana Romanova in 1963’s From Russia With Love and Catherina Murino as Solange Dimitrios from 2006’s Casino Royale.

Billie Eilish has seemingly confirmed the rumors that she will be performing the official theme song of the latest Bond movie #NoTimeToDie after she shared photos of the Bond Girls on her Instagram Story. pic.twitter.com/MmGoaOa0yk — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) January 14, 2020

The track continues a recent pattern of young talent recording acclaimed themes for the spy franchise. Sam Smith was just 23 when he recorded the 2015 Sceptre theme Writing’s On The Wall and Adele was 24 when she recorded the titular theme to 2012’s Skyfall. Both went on to win Oscars for their efforts.

Aside from Eilish’s telling images, the early rumours were also given further credibility by the fact that Eilish and her brother/frequent collaborator Finneas are two of the 80 people followed by director Cary Joji Fukunaga on Instagram. The rest of the list is largely comprised of other filmmakers and industry creatives.

It comes after Beyonce’s fans began speculating that she was recording the theme last week, after the singer posted a cryptic image of herself drinking a Martini.

No Time To Die‘s first trailer dropped in December 2019 and provided our first glimpse at Rami Malek as the villainous Safin. In turn, this has led fans to speculate that Malek’s character may be an alter-ego for Bond’s notorious adversary Dr No.

Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge has also been working on the film’s script, after she was brought in to modernise the iconic spy. It will hit cinemas on April 2.