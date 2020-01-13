‘No Time To Die’: Billie Eilish fans react as singer is linked with latest James Bond song

Billie Eilish is the latest name linked to recording the theme song for No Time To Die, sparking widespread excitement among her fans.

According to reputable Bond blog Mi6-HQ, the ‘ocean eyes’ singer is set to make history as the youngest artist to record the theme song – which will accompany Daniel Craig’s fifth and final outing as the iconic spy.

While the reports are yet to be confirmed, the 18-year-old singer’s involvement would continue a recent pattern of young talent recording acclaimed themes for the spy franchise.

Sam Smith was just 23 when he recorded the 2015 Sceptre theme Writing’s On The Wall and Adele was 24 when she recorded the titular theme to 2012’s Skyfall.

Responding to the report on Twitter, one fan wrote: “Billie Eilish doing the Theme Song for No Time To Die will be amazing to hear and I think Billie could perform a cracking Bond Theme.”

Another said: “Probably just an unfounded rumour but I can totally hear a Billie Eilish Bond theme working really well.”

According to @jamesbondlive, one of the biggest James Bond update sources, there’s a high chance of Billie singing the theme song for the newest James Bond movie #NoTimeToDie. As this is just a rumor we can’t confirm anything yet pic.twitter.com/F0nPXionwx — billie eilish updates (@eilishupdates) January 13, 2020

Hope that's true about Billie Eilish doing the Bond theme. Might not actually suck for the first time since Chris Cornell's awesome theme. — Spoopy Halloween Jackalope (@_Jackalope_) January 12, 2020

I hope Billie Eilish *is* doing the new Bond theme. Partly because it could be really good, partly because the exploding heads of boring blokes will make great entertainment in their own right. — Mic Wright (@brokenbottleboy) January 13, 2020

The claims are also given further credibility by the fact that Eilish and her brother/frequent collaborator Finneas are two of the 80 people followed by director Cary Joji Fukunaga on Instagram. The rest of the list is largely comprised of other filmmakers and industry creatives.

The latest report comes after Beyonce’s fans began speculating that she was recording the theme last week, after the singer posted a cryptic image of herself drinking a Martini.

Meanwhile, the first trailer for No Time To Die dropped in December 2019 and provided our first glimpse at Rami Malek as the villainous Safin. In turn, this has led fans to speculate that Malek’s character may be an alter-ego for Bond’s notorious adversary Dr No.

Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge has also been working on the film’s script, after she was brought in to modernise the iconic spy. It will hit cinemas on April 2.