NO ZU announce new EP featuring final recordings with Daphne Camf

Melbourne collective NO ZU have announced they’ll release an EP this November of their first new original music since 2016.

Titled for their own self-identified genre, ‘Heat Beat’ is set to arrive on vinyl and digitally on November 18. The five-track EP contains the final recordings with the band to include member Daphne Camf, whose death last year sent shockwaves through the Melbourne underground music community.

The announcement of the EP coincides with lead single ‘Liquid Love’, a skronking, groove-heavy cut that arrives alongside a video directed by Hayden Somerville. Watch that below:

The death of Camf – who joined NO ZU early in their existence, appeared on much of their output and performed with them frequently – in April 2021 prompted a period of silence for the group, who wrote that they were “devastated by the loss of our love, our friend, our confidant, our joy and our long time collaborator” in a statement at the time.

“The fiercest force you could imagine, on stage and off. She loved us and we loved her unconditionally (and made sure to tell each other often),” they wrote. “The most lasting impact for anyone lucky enough to come across Daphne… was her warmth, intellect, curiosity, ability to see the best in people and to truly invest in those she loved.”

In addition to her work with NO ZU, Camf left behind a substantial body of work that also included early projects GAY and Rat Vs Possum along with SaD, the synth-wave group she formed with musician Simona Castricum, who released debut album ‘Saturn Rules the Material World’ in 2020.

Since releasing second album ‘Afterlife’ in 2016, NO ZU have shared a handful of other releases. Remix EP ‘BODY2BODY2BODY’ arrived in 2017, containing reworks of their tracks by the likes of A Certain Ratio and Jonny Sender. In 2020, the band shared a double A-side single featuring covers of Hunters & Collectors‘ ‘Talking To a Stranger’ and Bryan Ferry‘s ‘Sensation’.