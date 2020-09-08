NO ZU release cover of Hunters and Collectors’ ‘Talking To A Stranger’

Melbourne “heat beat” group NO ZU have shared a cover of the Hunters and Collectors track ‘Talking To A Stranger’ as part of a new double A-side release.

The band’s rendition of ‘Talking To A Stranger’ comes with an accompanying music video, filmed during a performance at Northcote Town Hall earlier this year.

Watch the clip for ‘Talking To A Stranger’ below:

In a statement, NO ZU’s Nicolaas Oogjes said the cover is a regular part of the group’s live sets.

“It’s bizarre that we have never really decided to try to film ourselves live ever. It’s especially strange since we have always seen every show as a possibly transcendent Heat Beat experience – and more times than not it has actually become so (at least for us). It’s weird that we did it when we did – just before the world turned even more surreal,” he said.

“The song itself is a bicep-curling, muscle-funk number of deep ZU-spiration that has been lodged near the end of our sets for years. It’s been deep in our Heat Beat DNA since the primordial ooze.”

The other track, a cover of ‘Sensation’, was first released by Ferry in the ’80s for his album ‘Boys and Girls’. Listen to NO ZU’s cover of the track below:

No Zu’s last original release was in 2016 with their second album ‘Afterlife’. They also released an EP of remixes, ‘BODY2BODY2BODY’, in 2017.

The band’s self-styled “heat beat” genre is a combination of funk, no-wave, house, global percussion and more.