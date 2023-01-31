Noah Cyrus announced as special guest for Lewis Capaldi’s 2023 Australian and New Zealand tour

Noah Cyrus has been announced as the main support for Lewis Capaldi‘s upcoming Australian and New Zealand arena tour.

The American singer will join Capaldi on all eight dates of his tour in support of his second album ‘Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent’, which is set to arrive in May. The tour, slated for July, will mark Capaldi’s first Australian shows since the 2019/2020 New Year period, when he performed at the Falls Festival and a handful of headline shows.

The tour will kick off on July 7 with the first of two shows at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena, before continuing with dates in Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Auckland and Wellington. Find remaining tickets here.

Last year, Cyrus released her debut studio album, ‘The Hardest Part’. It was previewed by a string of singles, such as ‘I Burned LA Down’ and ‘Every Beginning Ends’, the latter a collaboration with Death Cab for Cutie frontman Ben Gibbard.

Capaldi, meanwhile, will release ‘Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent’ on May 19. Lead single ‘Forget Me’ arrived September alongside a video that recreated Wham!‘s ‘Club Tropicana’ clip. Second single ‘Pointless’ was released last month.

“I felt like I was sounding better because I was just chilled out in my own gaff,” Capaldi said of the forthcoming record in a statement. “I don’t want to create a new sound for myself, or reinvent myself. The songs I want to write are emotional songs, about love or loss.”

Lewis Capaldi’s 2023 Australian and New Zealand tour dates with Noah Cyrus are:

JULY

Friday 7 – Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena

Saturday 8 – Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena (sold out)

Tuesday 11 – Perth, RAC Arena,

Thursday 13 – Adelaide, Entertainment Centre

Friday 14 – Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena

Saturday 15 – Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena (sold out)

Tuesday 18 – Auckland, Spark Arena

Wednesday 19 – Wellington, TSB Arena