Noah Dillon is ‘Alive and Kicking’ on his new single

Perth singer-songwriter Noah Dillon has shared ‘Alive and Kicking’, the third and final single from his forthcoming EP ‘Don’t Change For The World (Like It’s Changing Me)’.

The song was premiered on triple j’s Good Nights program last night (September 29), before its official release today. It follows on from ‘That’s Just How I Feel’ in March and last month’s ‘Losing Touch’. All three songs will appear on ‘Don’t Change For The World’, which arrives on Friday.

In a press statement, Dillon described ‘Alive and Kicking’ as “a love song drenched in a bit of self-doubt”.

“The overall message is one of learning to love yourself and navigating the relationships around you,” he says of his new EP. “When I listen back to the songs together, it really points to a time in my life where I was figuring out who I am whilst navigating relationships, grief and love.

“This is a self-exploratory look at who I am and how I am being shaped.”

‘Don’t Change For The World’ is Dillon’s second EP, following on from his 2019 debut ‘Everything Melts’. The Perth-based artist will launching the EP virtually on release day (October 1), performing on his Instagram account alongside Asha Jeffries, Jack Davies, Bugs frontman Connor Brooker and Sly Withers.

Dillon will also launch the EP at North Perth venue The Rosemount Hotel on October 8, headlining a bill that also features Supathick, Julia Wallace and Anna Schneider.

Dillon is also set to open for Sly Withers on their upcoming tour, besides performing his own headlining shows in March.