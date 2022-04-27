Noah Dillon ruminates on “collapsing relationships” on new single ‘Drifting Apart’

Perth singer-songwriter Noah Dillon has shared his first new music for 2022, a single entitled ‘Drifting Apart’.

The song, released last night (April 26), follows on from Dillon’s second EP, ‘Don’t Change For The World (Like It’s Changing For Me)’, which was released in September 2021. Much like that EP, the song sees Dillon work with producer Andrew Lawson.

An accompanying music video has also been shared for the single, directed by Jude Ella. The video was filmed at Marrickville’s Sydney Props Studio while Dillon and his band were on tour with Sly Withers. Watch it below:

In a press statement, Dillon explained that ‘Drifting Apart’ focused on the premise of “collapsing relationships”, with “both people growing in different directions”.

“[It’s about] the feeling of holding onto what a relationship was, whilst you feel each other grow up and apart,” he said. “It was originally written as a ballad on my piano at home, [but] we then pushed ourselves to explore a sonic range we hadn’t delved into before. I took inspiration from the instrumentation of The Flaming Lips, the bite and grit of Kanye West and the emotional honesty of Phoebe Bridgers.”

Dillon went on to note his excitement with regards to the song’s video, praising Ella’s directorial vision. “We wanted the video to feel like an exploration through my brain and through the different layers of relationships,” he said. “Jude and the team were amazing at capturing the emotion and visual representation of the lyrics.”

2021 saw Dillon pre-empt the release of ‘Don’t Change For The World’ with a string of singles: ‘That’s Just How I Feel’, ‘Losing Touch’ and ‘Alive And Kicking’. Following the release of the EP, Dillon and his band appeared on triple j’s Like a Version, where they covered HAIM‘s 2013 single ‘The Wire’.

Dillon is currently on tour in support of Brisbane singer-songwriter Hope D, which will see the pair play in Hobart at Altar on Friday night (April 29).