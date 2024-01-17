Noah Kahan to play solo acoustic shows in Melbourne after his band fail to travel out of US in time

Noah Kahan’s headlining concerts at Melbourne’s Sidney Myer Music Bowl will be solo acoustic affairs after the US singer-songwriter’s band failed to travel from the US to Australia in time.

Kahan broke the news on both Twitter and Instagram, noting on the latter that he would be playing solo acoustic sets tonight and tomorrow (January 17 and 18) as “my band could not make it out of Nashville to get to Australia”.

“I am sorry for the vibe change but I promise to do my best to deliver you guys the best show possible,” he wrote in an Instagram story. “Get ready to sing!!”

Kahan’s Melbourne concert tonight is sold out, while tickets are still available for tomorrow. These shows are the first of his We’ll All Be Here Forever Tour, which will later take him to Brisbane, Sydney and Perth. Those four dates are also sold out. All shows will be supported by Texas country artist Dylan Gossett.

Kahan rose to prominence last year with the international hit and TikTok-viral single ‘Stick Season’, though he has been popular in Australia for longer: his 2018 collaboration with Julia Michaels, ‘Hurt Somebody’, was the most played song on Australian radio that year. His 2023 album ‘Stick Season (We’ll All Be Here Forever)’ earned him his highest ARIA album chart placement at #13, while ‘Stick Season’ itself peaked at #3 on the singles chart.

This Friday, Kahan will feature on a new version of ‘Homesick’ by Sam Fender.