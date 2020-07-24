Nobunny and No Parents dissolve in wake of Burger Records sexual misconduct allegations

Following a recent wave of sexual misconduct allegations levelled at artists and employees associated with California label Burger Records, the artist Nobunny has announced he is quitting music, and the band No Parents have announced their dissolution.

The announcement from both Burger Records-affiliated artists comes after the label announced its complete closure, overturning a previous decision to rebrand and revamp its leadership after multiple employees and artists associated with the label were named in allegations of sexual misconduct.

Nobunny, the stage persona of musician Justin Champlin since 2001, though not directly named as having committed any misconduct affiliated with Burger Records, has put out multiple releases on the label. He issued a statement today (July 24) via Facebook in which he wrote, “I used my power and influence to take advantage of young women and teenage girls”.

He continued to say that due to his actions, the project is no more. “I don’t believe I have been publicly ‘called out’,” Champlin’s statement began, “but it is def long past time for me to say something.

“I am truly sorry to anyone who was hurt by me. Nobunny was supposed to be about love and silliness and it got dark.”

“Everything I have ever done was consensual and seemingly enjoyed by both parties, but with age, gender, and power dynamics, I realize that consent isn’t always there if the power dynamic is off.”

Champlin’s statement also mentioned his own experiences with sexual abuse as a child and adult. “These however are still not excuses,” he said, “I am still guilty.”

“I have hurt people. I let my ‘fame’ go to my head. Young money acting dummy. My time is up.”

The musician concluded by announcing he is quitting music and intends to erase his social media presence in the next 48 hours. “I know this will not be enough for some,” he said. “I am trying my best and will continue to try harder.” See his post here, and find screenshots of his statement at the bottom of this post.

Over the weekend, in a since-deleted post, an Instagram user under the name Kennedy accused Zoë Lambert, singer/guitarist for No Parents, of sexual assault.

No Parents responded to the allegations in an Instagram post, saying, “We are extremely sorry for the trauma that she’s lived through, whether that be a direct action of one of our members of the silence of others.

“We were and are a part of a culture that enables abusive behaviour.”

In their post, No Parents also archived the initial post containing Kennedy’s allegations. See it below.

The following day, No Parents announced their disbandment in another Instagram post, which read, “We feel it is our responsibility to our community to disband.

“The right to play music in this scene is deserved by those who make it a safer place. We apologize to anyone that was hurt along the way, it was never our intention.”

Earlier this week, Joey Armstrong of the band SWMRS – also a Burger Records-affiliated band – responded to allegations of sexual misconduct made by The Regrettes’ Lydia Night.

“While I don’t agree with some of the things she said about me, it’s important that she be allowed to say them and that she be supported for speaking out. I respect her immensely and fully accept that I failed her as a partner,” he wrote.

“I was selfish and I didn’t treat her the way she deserves to have been treated both during our relationship and in the two years since we broke up. I have apologized to her privately and I hope she can forgive me, if and when she is ready to do so. I own my mistakes and will work hard to regain the trust that I lost.”

