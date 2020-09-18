NOCON share new single ‘Hoax’

NOCON, the new project of These New South Whales frontman Jamie Timony and Jake O’Brien, have shared a new single, ‘HOAX’.

The hazy track is more mellow than first single ‘AGAG’, leaning further toward cloud rap with 808 drums.

Per a press release, the pair recorded and produced it remotely during the strictest stage of coronavirus restrictions. Dean Tuza, known for his work with Stella Donnelly, mixed ‘HOAX’.

Of the song, Timony said it was “about being spoon-fed fallacies your entire life from every angle imaginable — being lied to, misled and manipulated into a trance, where nothing is quite what it seems.”

Listen to ‘HOAX’ below.

Timony and O’Brien first debuted the NOCON project back in April. The band’s name came from an episode of HBO sitcom Curb Your Enthusiasm. In the episode, Jerry Seinfeld calls Larry David a “nocon,” claiming it to be the opposite of an icon.

Timony last appeared with These New South Whales in June, performing for baked sessions. The Sydney punks took to a warehouse setting this week to perform their 2019 single ‘Nerve 2 Reverse’, as well as an unreleased song called ‘Film The Cops’.