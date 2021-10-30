Noel Gallagher approved of Stereophonics’ ‘Mr. Writer’ instantly, reveals Kelly Jones

Kelly Jones has recalled playing ‘Mr. Writer’ to Noel Gallagher ahead of the release of their 2001 album, ‘Just Enough Education To Perform’.

The Stereophonics frontman has reflected on a drunken night out he had with the former Oasis songwriter where he showed him the track late at night.

“That night I played Noel some of the album. ‘Mr Writer’ turned his head instantly and the Mancunian finger slap approval rose to the air from a drunken slump in a swivel chair,” Jones wrote in an article for Rolling Stone UK.

Advertisement

The musician was writing about the 20th anniversary of Stereophonics’ ‘Just Enough Education To Perform’, their UK Number One album that spawned a number of hit singles including ‘Mr. Writer’, ‘Have A Nice Day’ and ‘Handbags And Gladrags’.

“Noel Gallagher around this time had become a friend,” Kelly wrote. “He got me tickets for Leeds v Man City in the Cup, in the Man City end.

“Then he came by the studio to rehearse for the John Lennon at 60 ‘Shine On’ show that Jools Holland was putting on at Air Studios in London. I’d been out the night before with few of the girls who worked at the studio and we went to many local pubs in Box and Bath. I was feeling pretty ropey, so we halted rehearsals and went back to the pub with Noel, Gem and Richard and it was one of the funniest days we had.”

He then wrote about how Gallagher’s approval of ‘Mr. Writer’ made him feel. “It meant a lot to me as we’d watched Oasis all through the mid 90’s on TV, right up to us signing our record deal. We could never work out if we wanted to fight them or be like them.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Welsh rockers will perform the 2001 album in its entirety at seven intimate anniversary shows starting next month.

Stereophonics will kick off the UK tour at Leicester’s DeMontfort Hall on November 26, taking in Llandudno, Portsmouth, Cambridge, Dundee, Edinburgh, and concluding the run at London’s O2 Shepherds Bush Empire on December 6.