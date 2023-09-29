Noel Gallagher: “Blur and Pulp were great bands, but Oasis were better”

Noel Gallagher has said in a new interview that although groups like Blur and Pulp were “great bands”, Oasis was “better”.

Speaking to MOJO, Gallagher recalled how he knew his band were destined for stardom due to his “unshakeable self-belief in Oasis”. “Back then, I’d hear Blur or Pulp or Suede on the radio and think – fuck these idiots,” he began.

“But looking back at it now, it was an amazing time for indie music, or whatever you want to call it. But we were ready to take over. We were ready to wipe everybody out.”

Gallagher continued: “I thought Blur, Pulp, The Stone Roses, The La’s, whoever, they were great people and they had one or two great tunes, but we had twelve. However loud they were, we were louder. However fast they were, we were faster. However good they were, we would trump it.

“They were all great bands, but we were better. It was as simple as that.”

In the same interview, Gallagher also claimed that ‘Definitely Maybe’ “was the last great punk album”.

He compared the album to the Sex Pistols: “If you listen to that and ‘Never Mind The Bollocks’, they’re quite similar. That album was about the angst of being a teenager in 1977. Fast forward to 1994 and ‘Definitely Maybe’ is about the glory of being a teenager.”

Oasis recently announced they were releasing a 25th anniversary reissue of B-sides from ‘The Masterplan’.

Originally released back in 1998, ‘The Masterplan’ is a compilation of singles from Oasis’ first three albums, ‘Definitely Maybe’ (1994), ‘(What’s The Story) Morning Glory?’ (1995), and ‘Be Here Now’ (1997).

To celebrate, the Manchester band also shared a new lyric video for ‘Acquiesce’. The album will be released in various formats on November 3 (pre-order/pre-save here).