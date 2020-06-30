Noel Gallagher: “Bonehead is the most appalling singer I’ve heard in my entire life”

Noel Gallagher has labelled his former bandmate Bonehead as “the most appalling singer I’ve ever heard in my entire life”.

Appearing on Matt Morgan’s Funny How? podcast, the High Flying Birds musician spoke of how Oasis co-founder and guitarist Bonehead – real name Paul Arthurs – had been intended to provide lead vocals for a couple of the band’s early tracks.

Referring to how The Beatles would set aside “one [song] for Ringo”, Gallagher said: “We were always going to have one for Bonehead.

“We tried to do it on both albums and it turned out shit, which I know is kind of the point right, but it was like really shit.”

He continued: “And I kid you fucking not, [he was] maybe the most appalling singer I’ve ever heard in my entire life. Appalling. No sense of anything.”

Gallagher was then asked whether Liam had started out as a good vocalist. “As the songs got better, he got better,” he replied. “When I started writing the songs, I quickly sussed out that the entire key structure was too low for Liam.

“So when you hear the early stuff, the songs are not very good and he’s not very good. But as I’m starting to write better songs for him, we all got better at the same time.”

You can listen to the conversation from around the 40-minute mark via the above post.

Back in April, Bonehead suggested to Liam Gallagher that they should revive Oasis. “We really should get back together. What you saying @liamgallagher,” he tweeted during a ‘(What’s The Story) Morning Glory’ listening party.

Meanwhile, Liam has claimed that he once almost set fire to Noel‘s home in Ibiza. “[I] got a cig out, and it was like right on the sea, and I lit up and then I flicked it, it’s gone down the cliff… and the next minute there’s loads of fire,” he recalled.