Noel Gallagher compares Adele to Cilla Black, with “shit” songs

Noel Gallagher has claimed that Adele’s songs are “shit” and compared the singer to Cilla Black.

The High Flying Birds and former Oasis musician took aim at the multi-Grammy-winning vocalist in a new interview and said that regarding her discography, he finds the “whole thing offensive”.

The comments arose on a recent appearance on a podcast hosted by Matt Morgan when Gallagher was asked if he was a fan of Adele’s catalogue of chart-topping hits.

“Fuck off, fucking hell. Name one?” he responded (via The Mirror). “They’re fucking shit. It’s fucking awful. It’s fucking Cilla Black. I find it and that whole thing offensive.”

Adele is currently one of the best-selling musicians of all time, with four of her albums hitting the Number One spot on the charts and 120million record sales worldwide.

Elsewhere in the interview, the Britpop icon did confirm that he would be willing to work with the ‘Rolling In The Deep’ singer in the future, and could see himself writing songs for her when he retires from playing live shows.

“If I fall out of love with touring, I could see myself just sitting at home writing songs and sending them to my publishers,” he began. “I might in the future. I’ll be saying, ‘Get Adele to sing that. Don’t call until she’s done the guide vocal’.”

He then joked that he would also like to pass one of these future songs over to Scottish pop star Lewis Capaldi, saying: “‘I want Lewis Capaldi to murder this song, I want him to shit on it from a great height. Make me rich!’”

This is far from the first time that Gallagher has openly shared his dislike of mainstream pop artists. Back in 2021, he also criticised girl group Little Mix after they became the first all-female act to take home the British Group award at the Brits.

Here, he claimed that the band are “not in the same league as Oasis” and that the win signalled a problem in the music industry.

More recently, he also took aim at The 1975 and, in particular, frontman Matty Healy.

First branding him as a “slack-jawed fuckwit”, the Manchester singer-songwriter then revealed to NME that he considers the band to be both “shit” and “not rock”.

“Oasis’ influence, I think, was for people to fucking start a band in the first place,” he said. “I do meet loads of guys who say that and that’s great. There are a lot of them around, it’s just a pity guitar music has become marginalised. You’ve either got to be rock, or that fucking [The] 1975.”

“At the BRITs, The 1975 won Best Rock or some fucking shit… I was watching it with my kids, two teenage lads, thinking, ‘Is it me being a grumpy old man, or is this shit?’ They were both going, ‘Oh no, this is fucking shit’,” he added. “The 1975, Best Rock Band? Someone needs to re-define that immediately, because that is… I don’t know what that is, but it’s certainly not fucking rock. Whatever rock is, that’s not it.”

Earlier this year, Gallagher released his latest album with High Flying Birds, ‘Council Skies’, which peaked at Number Two on the UK album charts after a neck-and-neck competition with Foo Fighters.

Adele, on the other hand, was recently included on the Sunday Times Rich List – named as one of the UK’s richest people under the age of 35. Other musicians who made the final cut included Ed Sheeran and Harry Styles.