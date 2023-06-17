Noel Gallagher criticises US crowds over “terrible” reception to new songs

Noel Gallagher has said that songs he’s performing live off his latest album ‘Council Skies‘ aren’t getting a good reception from his US audiences.

The High Flying Birds singer, songwriter and guitarist said in a new interview that the response to him opening his sets with new material has been “terrible” so far.

He told Rolling Stone: “[It’s] terrible. I’m starting off with [four or] five new ones. People should have bought the fucking album, then, shouldn’t they?”

“They stand there with their mouths open thinking, ‘What the fuck is this?'”

Gallagher has been opening his current US tour shows with ‘Pretty Boy‘, ‘Council Skies’, ‘Easy Now‘, ‘We’re Gonna Get There In The End’, and ‘Open The Door, See What You Find’, all of which appear on his fourth album.

The former Oasis singer, songwriter and guitarist released the album earlier this month, which landed at Number Two in the UK charts.

Meanwhile, Gallagher has spoken to NME about working with Johnny Marr on his new album, hailing the former Smiths turned solo star as “the G.O.A.T.”

“He’s the G.O.A.T.! He elevates my songs. Sometimes it’s really subtle and sometimes it’s really great. I’m so privileged to have his phone number. I say, ‘If you keep picking up the phone then I’m going to keep phoning you’ – but he’s into it,” Gallagher said.

The musician also opened up to NME about decrying the “mass hypnosis” that led to Brexit, as well as arguing that England is “shit now” and “fuck all works”.