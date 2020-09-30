Noel Gallagher has admitted that he hasn’t “got a clue” what the lyrics to Oasis‘ ‘Champagne Supernova’ actually mean.

The ‘(What’s The Story) Morning Glory?‘ track has often been hailed as one of the band’s most emotionally charged efforts, but Noel admitted that he started to question the vagueness of its lyrics when playing it to fans on his latest tour.

Speaking to SiriusXM to mark the 25th anniversary of the landmark album, he said: “I was on my last tour and I was playing ‘Champagne Supernova’. That song is so long, and I often find myself drifting off enjoying the song and thinking, ‘What fucking does it mean?’

Advertisement

“You know, ‘Walking down the hall faster than a cannonball‘ — what the fuck is all that about? And I should know, ’cause I wrote it, and I haven’t got a clue.”

While remaining in the dark about the track’s lyrics, Noel went on to admit that the song’s cross-generational power has made it stand the test of time.

“It was somewhere in the north of England that I happened to glance up at the crowd,” he explained.

“It was just a sea of teenagers, all young lads, all with their tops off on each other’s shoulders, singing the words of a nonsensical song by a band that were broke up when… they were two years old when the band fucking broke up. So I think to myself sometimes, you know, ‘That’s what it means.’

“Because we recorded it and it was written while we were still relatively young. It still appeals to young people, and it’s gone through three or four generations now.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Liam Gallagher recently hit out at Noel for not including him in the 25th anniversary celebrations of ‘(What’s The Story) Morning Glory?‘.

His comments came after it was announced that an exclusive new interview with Noel titled Return To Rockfield is going out on YouTube this Thursday (October 1). The interview sees Noel return to the legendary Rockfield Studios in Wales for the first time since the band recorded the album to reflect on its legacy.

Reacting to a tweet posted by Oasis’ official Twitter account, Liam wrote: “The thing is rite [sic] it’s a sad existence to think it’s all about you [Noel] breaks my heart.”