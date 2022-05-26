Noel Gallagher says he impersonated David Bowie to write new songs

Noel Gallagher has revealed that he impersonated David Bowie while working on tracks for his next album.

The former Oasis musician is currently working on the follow-up to his 2017 High Flying Birds record, ‘Who Built The Moon?’. Gallagher said on New Year’s Day (January 1) that he’d finished writing and demoing the LP just before Christmas.

Last month, the singer-songwriter explained that NGHFB’s fourth full-length effort had a largely “orchestral” sound. “There is a track on the album called ‘Dead To The World’, which is one of the best songs I have ever written,” he said.

In a new interview with the Daily Star‘s ‘Wired’ column (via Music-News.COM), Gallagher spoke about how Bowie influenced an upcoming song called ‘Pretty Boy’.

“I’d sit up late at night doing [Bowie’s] voice, ‘If this song sounds like David Bowie, then I’m going to sing it like David Bowie until I’ve written it’,” he told the newspaper.

Back in 2020, Gallagher revealed that the song in question “sounds very much like The Cure”.

Elsewhere in his latest ‘Wired’ conversation, the singer-songwriter described some of his new material as “Bowie-esque” and “Stones-y”.

Speaking about the project previously, Gallagher explained: “The whole album has got a vibe. There are 10 songs and six of them have got strings. When I was writing these [new] songs, I just heard strings and choirs.”

He went on to say that his next High Flying Birds record “took a year to write” overall, and spoke of the early positive reaction it’s had.

“People are coming to the studio and you play them the track and they’re like, ‘Fucking hell! I’m getting goosebumps listening to that’,” he said. “I forget because I’m so into [it] now that it’s just a bunch of songs that I want to finish so I can write some more.”

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds will hit the road for a run of UK shows this summer, including an appearance at Dreamland Margate next month. Check out the full schedule and find any remaining tickets here.

In other news, Noel Gallagher has revealed that he needed stitches after being accidentally headbutted by Manchester City player Rúben Dias’ father during the team’s title celebrations last Sunday (May 22).