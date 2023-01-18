Noel Gallagher left “gobsmacked” after girl asks him what he does for a living

Noel Gallagher has said he was left “gobsmacked” recently after a girl asked him what he does for a living.

The former Oasis singer-songwriter appeared on Absolute Radio yesterday (January 17) upon announcing the fourth High Flying Birds album ‘Council Skies’ and sharing a new single, ‘Easy Now’.

At one point in the conversation, Gallagher talked about how going out and socialising is still a big part of his life. “Every Thursday you can catch me in the West End – not on stage – usually in the Firehouse, talking nonsense to somebody.

“Somebody asked me in the Firehouse the other night, ‘What do you do?’ And I was like… I didn’t know what to say.”

Gallagher continued: “Well, I didn’t know what to say because I’d never been asked before. I was like, ‘Really?'” He then gestured to his face and sang the chorus to Oasis’ classic hit ‘Don’t Look Back in Anger’.

“[The girl said], ‘So what is it you do?’ and I was like, ‘I change people’s lives for the better’. She was like, ‘Oh, what – you’re in the medical profession?’ I was like, ‘Of sorts’.”

The musician went on to say that the interaction left him “genuinely gobsmacked”, adding: “I was like, ‘Look, Google it, love… just put in ‘Noel Gallagher’, ‘High Flying Birds’… owt you want. ‘Oasis”.

“Put in Liam Gallagher, you’ll probably see a picture of me.”

You can watch the full interview in the video above.

Elsewhere in the chat, Gallagher weighed in on the current “nepotism babies” debate, and opened up about his next album.

Noel Gallagher is due to release ‘Council Skies’ – the follow-up to 2017’s ‘Who Built The Moon?’ – on June 2 via Sour Mash (pre-order/pre-save here).

He’ll showcase the record on a run of outdoor UK headline gigs this summer. You can see the full itinerary below and purchase any remaining tickets here.

JULY

21 – PennFest, Buckinghamshire

28 – London, Crystal Palace Bowl

AUGUST

5 – Essex, Audley End House and Gardens (with The Zutons and Tom Meighan)

19 – Monmouth, Caldicot Castle (with Feeder and Goldie Lookin’ Chain)

20 – Hardwick Festival, Sedgefield, Country Durham

26 – Manchester, Wythenshawe Park (with Primal Scream and Future Islands)