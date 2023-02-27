Noel Gallagher misgenders Sam Smith and calls them a “fucking idiot”

Noel Gallagher has misgendered Sam Smith and called them a “fucking idiot” in a rant on a Dutch radio station.

Smith announced in September of 2019 that they identify as non-binary, using “they/them” pronouns.

Speaking on the Kink radio station, Gallagher mused on the state of modern pop music, saying (via The Mirror): “Music has become quite fractured and chart music is dominated by pop. Pop music is alright if the pop stars are cool. Sadly the stars of today are fucking idiots.”

Advertisement

Pushed on who he believes is an ‘uncool’ pop star of the moment, Noel replied: “Sam Smith.”

Asked why, he added: “Look at him!”

Last week, Smith corrected Alex Jones on The One Show after she misgendered the singer when discussing their dreams of being a “fisherthem”.

“I do love fishing,” the singer said (via The Mirror). “I’d love to be a fisherthem.” Jones responded to ask if Smith meant something like a “fly fisherman”, to which the artist replied: “I’d be any type of fisherthem. One day I’d just like to end my days fishing.”

In late 2020, Smith responded to Shawn Mendes misgendering them at iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball.

“Oh @samsmith I’m so sorry for referring to you as a ‘he’ for your jingle ball introduction,” Mendes wrote on his Instagram Stories. “It absolutely slipped my mind. Wont happen again.”

Advertisement

“We’re all learning together,” Smith responded with two white heart emojis. “Happy holidays, all my love xx.”

Smith also sparked over 100 Ofcom complaints with their BRIT Awards 2023 performance last week. Kim Petras joined the pop star to deliver a rendition of their smash hit ‘Unholy’ at the annual awards show, one week after being accused of promoting Satanism with their Grammys appearance.

Smith and Petras performed in leather and black outfits onstage designed to look like a seedy garage set-up. Petras rolled out from under a car to start her verse while Smith took a seat on the back of a motorbike as their collaborator sang.

The performance drew 106 complaints from viewers to Ofcom, although it is unclear which parts of it were complained about.